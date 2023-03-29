Northern Ireland defender Daniel Ballard ruled out for three weeks

The Sunderland ace is expected to miss several games

Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard will miss the next three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

The centre back picked up the injury during Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to Finland at Windsor Park on Sunday. He was replaced 50 minutes into the Euro 2024 qualifying clash, after receiving treatment on the pitch.

Ballard will miss Friday night’s game with Hull City as well as the Black Cats’ games against Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

Sunderland still have an outside chance of making the play-offs.