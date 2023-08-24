Northern Ireland defender has ‘bags of potential’ says Motherwell boss after agreeing loan deal

Brodie Spencer will spend the season on loan at Motherwell

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says defender Brodie Spencer has “bags of potential” after signing the Northern Ireland defender to a season-long loan deal from Huddersfield Town.

The 19-year-old has just signed a new contract extension with the Terriers until 2025 but will spend the upcoming campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

Spencer, who has won three caps for Northern Ireland, joined Huddersfield from Cliftonville three years ago and quickly progressed from their Under-17s to the club’s B team.

Last season he was named the Antoni’s Memorial Academy Player of the Year and made six appearances for the senior team, which was rewarded with his new two-year extension.

But this season will be spent at Fir Park with full-back Spencer expected to be a key addition to Kettlewell’s squad and the manager believes he has signed a gem just before the deadline.

“Brodie is a real quality player with bags of potential,” he commented.

“I think it says a lot when the parent club offer a player a new deal before loaning him out. It shows their real desire to see the player grow and I think Brodie will do just that.

“With international caps in the senior team at such a young age, it only shows how much quality he’s got."

Former Solitude star Spencer admitted he was delighted to get the move over the line and insists he is ready to fight for his place in North Lanarkshire in a bid to impress Neil Warnock back at Huddersfield.

“It’s been a busy couple of days but I’m buzzing to be here,” said the Northern Irish teen.

“This is a great opportunity for me to get minutes and impress in a first-team environment. I feel like the club and the manager is a good fit for me and I can’t wait to get going.”