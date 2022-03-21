Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans links up with international squad for Luxembourg friendly

The Leicester City defender was left off the original squad list due to a hamstring injury but, after coming off the bench in their win over Brentford on Sunday, will now join up for Friday’s game.

Evans will not be available for next Tuesday’s second friendly against Hungary at Windsor Park, however, as they manage his workload given he has only recently returned.

"It's only for the Luxembourg game but to have him in the squad is great. Jonny is a leader for us,” said manager Baraclough.

"Brendan (Rodgers, Leicester manager) had made me aware a couple of days before that he was back in training probably earlier than what they had expected and would we like to use him in the camp," added the NI boss.

"And with so many young players coming into the group as well the likes of Jonny, Josh (Magennis), Stuart Dallas, Niall McGinn and Craig Cathcart, it's good for those kind of players to be around the young players.

"So to have Jonny for the first part of the camp is great. He loves playing for the country. He's enjoying what's going on. When he was part of it last November, you could see it gave us something extra as well. The way he played against Italy and him just being around was great for the group.

"People are asking about these players, are they ready to wrap in playing international football, Jonny has gone through a lot in the last year injury wise but he's still desperate to play for his country.”

Defender/midfielder Paddy McNair has emerged as an injury doubt for the game, however, after injuring his foot in Middlesbrough’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

"There's bruising there and we need to get that sorted and we'll make a call on Paddy later in the week. He's keen to go as usual. His move is OK,” added Baraclough.

"It's always good to come back in to see the lads, to see the staff. We've not been together for five months. The boys have come in in good spirits. We'll train this afternoon (Monday), train tomorrow and then travel to Luxembourg on Wednesday."