Northern Ireland defender Rafferty set to leave Brighton at end of contract in June

Rafferty helped Kenny Shiels side reach their first major tournament as she started the second leg of the Euro 2022 playoff clash with Ukraine at Seaview.

The defender spent the 2020-21 season out on loan with Bristol City in the Women's Super League as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

Rafferty played 13 times in the WSL for the Robins and claimed one assist in the process in a 3-2 win over Reading, setting up Jemma Purfield who found the net.

As well as playing in the league, the 25-year-old also featured in four Continental Cup matches as Bristol City defied all odds, reaching the final before losing out to WSL champions Chelsea in the showpiece event.

2020-21 was Rafferty's first full season back from injury as she ruptured her ACL in the build-up into 2019/20 campaign, which saw her miss the entire season.

An Albion statement read on Thursday morning: "Head coach Hope Powell has thanked the nine members of her squad whose contracts will not be renewed.

"Kirsty Barton, Jodie Brett, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Rianna Jarrett, Nora Heroum, Hollie Olding, Laura Rafferty, Beth Roe and Rebekah Stott will leave the club at the end of their contracts on June 30.

"We have had to make some tough decisions and it's always a difficult time when players are released. I’d like to thank all the girls who are leaving for their tremendous efforts during their time with the club, especially in the last year when the pandemic has challenged everyone.

"Unfortunately Jodie has had to retire because of injury and Stotty is back in Australia having treatment for cancer, as everyone is aware. We are in touch with Stotty and our thoughts are with her.”

Rafferty has won 29 caps in total for Northern Ireland and will hope to be part of the squad ahead of the Euros in England next summer.