Northern Ireland defender secures Championship loan move for new season

Northern Ireland wing-back Jamal Lewis will spend the entire 2023/24 season on loan at Watford after agreeing a short-term move away from Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old will drop down into the Championship, albeit temporarily, ending a frustrating run at St James’s Park where he struggled for game time amidst injuries.

Lewis, who has made 30 appearances for Northern Ireland, will head to Vicarage Road with the intent of helping the Hornets back into the top flight while also trying to prove to Eddie Howe he is worthy of more game time at Newcastle.

The left-back was part of the Norwich City side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2019 which, along with some fine performances on international duty, earned him his move to Newcastle.

However, chances have been limited with the Magpies, with Lewis limited to just 36 appearances in all competitions since his £15million transfer.