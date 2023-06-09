Northern Ireland delight for Lee Bonis as Larne star in line for senior international debut in June double-header

International

Current Larne striker Lee Bonis, who previously played for Northern Ireland's Under-21s, has now been called up to the senior international squad

Lee Bonis has enjoyed a cracking season spearheading Larne’s historic title success, delivering goals and sparkling performances that have led to interest from English and Scottish clubs – and now he is in line to win his first cap for Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old has been called into Michael O’Neill’s squad for the first time for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan after impressing the manager in training camps to prepare for this month’s Group H games.

Since joining Larne from Portadown for £100,000 in January 2022, the striker’s career has gone from strength to strength, and his inclusion by O’Neill will bring more prying eyes on the former Under-21 international.

Lee Bonis inspired Larne to Gibson Cup glory in 2023 and showed his ability to be both a goalscorer and creator

Improving with full-time football, Bonis has become an outstanding all-round Irish League centre-forward capable of finding the net, creating chances for team-mates and leading the line with power and confidence.

He scored 15 times in the Premiership and provided a number of assists as Larne won the Gibson Cup, adding to their Co Antrim Shield triumph earlier in the campaign.

In what should serve as a boost to the ex-Ports star, O’Neill compared Bonis to Shayne Lavery, an established player in the Northern Ireland set-up who moved to Blackpool after shining at Linfield.

The smart money is on Bonis not playing for Larne next term.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has compared the attributes Lee Bonis possesses to that of Blackpool's Shayne Lavery, who also excelled at Linfield

O’Neill said: “Having watched Lee in the Irish League, he’s a player who likes to do work off the ball as well as on it.

“He runs and he presses and he gives defenders a hard time. A big part of his game is his work-rate, he’s not dissimilar to Shayne Lavery in that aspect.

“Lee’s a good finisher, he’s demonstrated that in the camps and he likes to get on the shoulder of people. He’s a strong boy who’s not afraid to be physical when he needs to be.

“He knows he needs to improve on other aspects like his link-up play and tidy that up, but I think he has the attributes to get the chance to play, whether that be in England or Scotland.

“Every team is looking for a striker that can press at the top end of the pitch and that’s one of the qualities that he possesses.

“It is similar to Shayne and I think that was a big attraction in Blackpool taking him initially.

“There is a lot of discussion about where he is going to be playing his football next season. I have seen him two or three times in the Irish League and it was a chance to get him in and obviously get a closer look at him.

“It’s hard to judge Lee because he is a little bit older and he’s never been away and he’s really only been 18 months as a full-time professional at Larne.

“The next challenge is if he can make that improvement again in the next 12 to 18 months. I think we’ll see a much more polished player, and a player that has really got something to offer.

“He’s a really nice lad who has blended in really well and gets his head down and works away.

“What you do see in training is that he loves to score goals, which is no bad thing.”

West Ham United striker Callum Marshall, who was previously on the books at Linfield, has been given a chance to impress Michael O'Neill

O’Neill has also called in rookie youngsters Callum Marshall and Aaron Donnelly into his 27-strong squad who, like Bonis, have enjoyed impressive seasons.

Nottingham Forest defender Donnelly (19) spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Port Vale playing first-team football, while 18-year-old West Ham striker Marshall excelled as the Hammers won the FA Youth Cup.

Across the camps, be it the week with the Under-21s in Belfast or the two in England when mixing youngsters with senior stars, O’Neill has clearly taken a shine to Marshall and Donnelly.

Aaron Donnelly, who enjoyed a profitable spell of first-team football on loan at Port Vale from Nottingham Forest last term, has come to the attention of Michael O'Neill

“The camps have been great to see those younger players, it gave me a chance to look at the likes of Callum Marshall and Aaron Donnelly,” said O’Neill.

“They showed up brilliantly in the camps, and I think it is a little bit unfair to ask players to come into training camps and then cut them loose before we go into the actual competitive games, so it was to reward players as well when it is not an easy time to be there at this stage of the season.

“We have obviously got injury problems throughout the squad – and particularly in attack, with Josh Magennis and Conor Washington both missing.

“We have picked a slightly bigger squad, a couple extra, because there are one or two little injury concerns.

“So, 27 players is probably two or three more players than what we would normally have, but just because of these fixtures in particular, we are carrying a few extra and it gives opportunities to those types of players.”