Northern Ireland earn greatest result as Rachel Furness and Simone Magill strike to beat Ukraine in first leg of Women's Euro 2022 play-off

Women's Euro 2022 play-off first leg: Ukraine 1-2 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will be aiming to upset the odds to progress to the Euro 2022 finals.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 09th April 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Ukraine's Olha Ovdiychuk with Northern Ireland's Kirsty McGuinness during Friday's UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 play-off first leg at the Kolos Kovalivka Stadium, Ukraine. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 09th April 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness celebrates scoring against Ukraine during Friday's UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 play-off first leg at the Kolos Kovalivka Stadium, Ukraine. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Rachel Furness celebrates opening the scoring in Kovalivka with what could be a crucial away goal for Northern Ireland.

With the country in so much need of a good news story, Northern Ireland women's national team pulled off the greatest result in their history on Friday evening, beating Ukraine 2-1 in Kovalivka in the first leg of the Women's Euro 2022 play-offs.

It puts Kenny Shiels' side within 90 minutes of next year's finals in England, a previously unthinkable goal made extremely realistic by the phenomenal efforts of captain Marissa Callaghan and her outstanding team-mates.

This was a win made in Merseyside as Liverpool hero Rachel Furness and Everton superstar Simone Magill got the goals to upset their hosts ahead of Tuesday's return at Seaview (kick-off 7.45pm).

We daren't think of it too deeply but even a 1-0 defeat in north Belfast would be enough for Northern Ireland to earn their first ever place at a major tournament.

The only downside to the first leg was an early injury to Furness, who fought back tears as she was taken off 32 minutes in and now faces a race to somehow make it back for the second leg.

If anyone thought this team couldn't do it without their key player, they were soon made to think again; Shiels' side have quite a thing for making a mockery of their doubters.

Northern Ireland went into the game ranked 49th in the world, 25 places below their fancied opponents, who had been odds on favourites to win on the night.

It soon became apparent the bookies may have made an error.

The visitors made the brightest possible start as Furness bagged a well deserved opener five minutes in, seizing on a loose pass as Ukraine tried to play out from a goal-kick, and finishing first time past the out-of-place goalkeeper.

However, there was to be a sour twist for Northern Ireland's taliswoman, who now has five goals in nine games over the campaign, as she was withdrawn through injury on 32 minutes. She and the whole of Northern Ireland will be hoping the ankle problem, sustained when she charged down a clearance, is not bad enough to keep her out of leg two, although seen limping significantly at the break, the early signs are far from promising.

By that stage, the Ukraine had already levelled through Darya Apanashchenko's 61st international goal in her 122nd cap, ghosting in between the defenders for a free header.

Northern Ireland had given as good as they got from their fancied hosts and from the off, it was evident the second period would be no different. Shiels' courageous side arguably got even better, composed enough to play their way through their opponents.

It was from a long ball forward, though, that Magill restored the lead with a sweetly-struck half volley. The Everton star outmuscled her marker to latch onto what was a powerful header over the defence from Sarah McFadden and smash beyond the exposed goalkeeper.

Ukraine did push to try and bag an equaliser that, even had it arrived, would have done little to dampen a brilliant Northern Ireland result thanks to the away goal rule. However, goalkeeper Jackie Burns made a full-stretch save from a free-kick while phenomenal Linfield defender Ashley Hutton continued a top display with a vital tackle inside the box.

There was even the added bonus of a first appearance since 2018 for Bristol City's Laura Rafferty, brought on as a second half substitute to make her comeback from a cruel ACL injury.

Elsewhere, there were leading displays from Kirsty McGuinness, who regularly found space on the left flank, and Rebecca McKenna, starring at right back, in a team that was full of Northern Ireland leaders.

They've already worked wonders for women's football across the country, but now they're 90 minutes from the Euros.

Unthinkable, yet entirely possible.

Game-changers.