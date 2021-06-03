Northern Ireland end season with friendly defeat in Dnipro as Zubkov's early goal seals Ukraine victory

Northern Ireland couldn't make it successive wins for the first time under Ian Baraclough as they were defeated 1-0 by Ukraine in Dnipro.

Oleksandr Zubkov's first goal for his country in just the 10th minute sealed the victory for the hosts, who will have used this game an excellent way to prepare for Euro 2020, which starts next week.

Northern Ireland had some excellent chances, with Ciaron Brown denied by an excellent stop by Heorhiy Bushchan in the first half and Ali McCann flashing a header wide in the second.

Ukraine had the ball in the net late on when Artyom Besyedin finished but was denied by the offside flag, but that wasn't to matter as Andriy Shevchenko's men held on.

Relive all the action right here on our live blog: