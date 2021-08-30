Northern Ireland face injury crisis as Craig Cathcart results awaited following Watford defeat at Tottenham

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough is dealing with an injury crisis ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland.

Baraclough’s side are away Lithuania on Thursday and Switzerland the following Wednesday at Windsor Park after a friendly in Estonia on Sunday.

The boss’ big issues are at centre-half as it has already been confirmed that Jonny Evans, yet to play for Leicester this season due to a foot injury, will not join up with the squad. Add to that his regular international partner Craig Cathcart limping off during Watford’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham on Sunday and it presents a major issue.

After that game, Watford boss Xisco Munoz left Northern Ireland in a sweat as he said of Cathcart’s knee issue: “We will see what happens, the doctor has not given me the results. I hope it is not a serious injury.”

Even Ciaron Brown, the fourth centre-back in the panel, has yet to feature for Cardiff City this season due to an ankle injury, leaving only Daniel Ballard, who won the free-kick for Millwall’s win over his former club Blackpool at the weekend, as definitely fit.

He seems likely to be joined in the back line by Paddy McNair, a centre-half at club level for Middlesbrough even if he does normally step into midfield for Northern Ireland.

It seems likely Baraclough could make a late addition to his squad with Liam Donnelly thought to be in the reckoning, having played centre-back at Under 21 level before moving into midfield with Motherwell.

Those aren’t the only injury concerns as Josh Magennis (hip) miss Hull’s draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, Corry Evans has been battling a hamstring issue and Shane Ferguson also sat out over the weekend.