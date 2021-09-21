Northern Ireland fan group launches ticket survey in wake of pricing row

A group representing Northern Ireland supporters' clubs have launched a fan survey around ticket pricing in the wake of criticism over the cost of attending Windsor Park.

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs (AoNISC) said the survey was aimed at gauging how fans feel after the row about the price of tickets for Northern Ireland’s game against Switzerland on September 8.

It followed scathing criticism of the tickets priced between £45.80 and £67.50, including a controversial one-off £20 charge for membership of GAWA Official.

The criticism earlier this month led to the Irish Football Association defending their pricing structure, as they said ticket prices had remained unchanged since the Euro qualification campaign in 2018/19.

“The price of individual general sale tickets for the Switzerland match are the same as they were for Germany and Netherlands in 2018-19,” the IFA statement added.

A meeting between AoNISC and the Irish Football Association to discuss the issue is believed to be scheduled for September 28.

Posting on social media, AoNISC said: “The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs wants to find out how you feel about the GAWA Official Membership Scheme and the price of tickets for mens' international home games.

“In order to purchase tickets for the three World Cup Qualifying home games against Switzerland, Lithuania and Italy, supporters had to obtain a GAWA Official Membership at a cost of either £20 for existing campaign card holders, or £30 for people who did not have a campaign card.

“A three-match ticket bundle was then made available for purchase, costing between £112.50 - £145.50 for adults and £45 for juniors.

“Single tickets for the recent match against Switzerland were on sale, priced at £52 for a general admission ticket or £62.50 for a grandstand ticket.

“The responses provided by you will help us show how supporters feel about current ticket prices. All information collected will remain anonymous and no respondent will be individually identified.”

Almost 16,000 fans attended Northern Ireland’s 0-0 draw against Switzerland earlier this month.

It meant the stadium was around 85% full for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Sunday Life Sport, senior figures in the Irish FA were left shocked and surprised at the level of vitriol aimed in their direction following the row.

They are planning to bring forward a new five-year strategy soon with the aim to bring £100m into Association between now and 2026.