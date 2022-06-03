Northern Ireland fans are right to feel disappointed, but I’ll find solutions: Ian Baraclough

Northern Ireland and the Nations League. It’s been dismal to date. In the first tournament in 2018, all four matches were lost. In the second in 2020, there were four more defeats and two draws. 2022 started with another disappointment.

It’s not a competition that gets the juices flowing like the European Championships or the World Cup, but if teams finish top of their group a back door route into the Euros can be available, so for nations like Northern Ireland it offers opportunities that have yet to be taken.

Thursday’s 1-0 loss at home to Greece was a snapshot of Northern Ireland’s time in the tournament; conceding a sloppy goal and just not showing enough in attack.

That has to change tomorrow in Cyprus to uplift a fan base that are renowned for backing the team but are growing increasingly frustrated by results in the Ian Baraclough reign.

Predecessor Michael O’Neill had a poor record in the Nations League too but back then no one was that bothered because you always knew he would lift the players when Euro or World Cup qualifying came around. That he did several times.

There is not the confidence that Baraclough will do the same which perhaps combined with a poor performance was why some Northern Ireland supporters jeered at the final whistle against Greece.

Only in the second period after the introduction of Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn did the home team look like testing the visitors.

Asked about those boos, the manager said: “Were there? It’s disappointment. I think we’re all disappointed. I understand the fans come to Windsor Park and want to see us win games of football.

“We’re all frustrated as a squad, as a coaching staff, and I have to go away and look at it, show those players where they can improve, the calmness at times, when to be on the front foot or when to go chasing it.

“It was a disappointing result. I thought in the first half you could see a team of players that haven’t played for a little while. The intensity looked a little low. Some were holding back, not sure if they could make the 90 minutes.

“In the second half we had more intensity and that gets the crowd going a bit more and it takes us forward more. I’d have liked more crossing. I think we turned down crosses, and certainly when you bring a guy like Laff on who thrives on crosses, Dion Charles as well, that’s the impact of the substitutes that you’re looking for.”

Baraclough spoke in his press conference about his young players such as Liverpool teenager Conor Bradley, who started at right wing-back, learning on the job.

“It’s different starting a game to coming on. Conor has come on in a couple and he’s started a couple now. It’s a learning curve, when to release the ball, when to run behind,” said Baraclough.

“That’s decision making. He’s playing Under-23s (for Liverpool) at the moment. In international football your decisions have to be made a bit quicker. But we’ll nurture him, we’ll talk him through it. He wants to get better and he will. The experience will help him.”

One man who has been there and done it is Jonny Evans. Baraclough, who changed from a 3-5-2 formation to four at the back in the second half, was deep in conversation with him at the end of the loss to Greece.

The ex-Motherwell boss added: “As a group we encourage players to give their opinions. He’s just played the game, he’s seen it, and there are certain things we can glean from them.

“We changed shape, we didn’t feel we could get close to people at times, putting three up rather than just the two, get some fresher legs on, get a foothold. We’ve talked about being able to go different ways, 3-5-2 is not set. I felt it was a better way to go as we spoke about at half-time.

“We have to learn from where we can get better. We’ve got to make sure if we’re not at it to win a game we need to make sure we don’t lose it.

“As a group we’ve now got to make sure we’re right and ready to go and beat Cyprus.”

Cyprus lost 2-0 to Kosovo on Thursday. Come tomorrow night in Larnaca, Northern Ireland won’t have a better chance to finally see what a Nations League victory feels like. They have to take it.