Northern Ireland fans can’t wait for return to Windsor Park… Biggest crowd since Covid pandemic began will see 16,000 at Switzerland game

We’re back: Windsor Park will have an 85% capacity for the World Cup qualifier against Switzerland

Northern Ireland fans lucky enough to get tickets for Wednesday’s Windsor Park clash against Switzerland have said they are thrilled that big games are back.

Around 16,000 fans are expected to attend the World Cup qualifier which will see Windsor Park reach 85% capacity.

Jason Browning from Belfast (26) said he can’t wait to see the Green and White Army back in force to cheer on Ian Baraclough’s side.

"It’s obviously going to be great to have supporters back in the ground at almost full capacity,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Football fans here in general have really missed that over the last 18 months so the fact that we’re getting back to some sort of normality is obviously a great thing.”

With the Switzerland team last visiting Belfast in 2017, many Northern Ireland supporters still have painful memories of a controversial penalty decision that cost them the game.

“I was at the previous Switzerland game, I was actually sitting at the end of the ground where the penalty was given,” Jason recalled.

"As many will tell you it was never a penalty so there is some demons to be expelled I would say.

“Hopefully we can get one over them and trust the referee to make the right decision this time.”

Jason said he is rating his team’s chances after Switzerland secured a 0-0 draw against the European champions Italy and Northern Ireland beat Lithuania 4-1.

“The level of opposition from Switzerland will be much higher but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we got a great result against Lithuania, particularly when you look at the surface they played on.

"It took a lot of time to adapt to it but as the game went on we really found our groove.

"But Switzerland are no mugs by any means so we’re going to have to be at our best to get a result.

"Hopefully we can because it really will set things up nicely for the rest of the campaign if we do.”

On the return of big crowds to Windsor Park, he said: "Having the home support back in the grounds again will make a huge difference in driving the team on.

"Obviously if we can get into a position where we can qualify for another major competition, that will be massive for us fans and the country.

"I certainly believe the team has the quality there.

"Now we have the likes of Shane Lavery coming in and making a real impact.

"I’m pretty positive about where the team is going.”

Keith Cassell (60) from Carrickfergus will be heading to the match with his wife Heather.

"We’ve got our flags ready and everything,” he said.

"We actually owe Switzerland one after the way we were kicked out of the play offs a few years ago.

"It obviously wasn’t a penalty and there was the big fuss about it and the referee admitted as much afterwards but it was too late.

"Then we went to Switzerland but got drowned as it rained all day.”

Rating his team’s chances, Keith has predicted a 2-1 victory for Ian Baraclough’s side.

"I’m quietly confident because they’ve been playing well.

"Even when they had the recent friendly against Estonia.

"There was a little bit of panic when Estonia scored but then Northern Ireland had the experience.

"The way Ian Baraclough has rested nine players ahead of Switzerland as well is good.

"Everybody was hoping Italy would beat Switzerland but that’s just the way it goes.

"Italy are good when they want to be and bad when they want to be.”

Looking forward to rejoining the crowds on Wednesday night, he said: “It’s the volume that’s going to be inside that ground, the bouncing and the atmosphere with everyone singing.

"That’s what’s missing from the games, even when we were there last year with the play offs and it was only a few thousands.

"We tried to sing but it wasn’t the same because everyone was separated all over the place.

"On Wednesday we’re going to lift the roof, there’s no two ways about it.”

Barry Murray (37) from Carrickfergus said he is relieved his long wait to get back to Windsor Park has finally ended.

"I absolutely can not wait. I can hardly even remember the last Northern Ireland game I was able to get to because of Covid,” he said.

"I love going to the Northern Ireland games. For me you can’t beat the atmosphere at the game, getting to watch the actual team is amazing.”

Barry said the excitement for the game truly begins when green shirts start to fill the train from Carrickfergus on the way to Windsor Park.

"For me I think this game is a definitely a must win.

"We started well with the win against Lithuania as well as the friendly with Estonia.

"I’m a Newcastle United fan so to see Shane Ferguson scoring a goal like that while playing for Northern Ireland was amazing.”

Optimistic Switzerland will be going home empty handed this time, Barry added:

"I can honestly say hand on heart, with the fans getting behind the team on Wednesday we’re looking at a 2-1 result."