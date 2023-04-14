Northern Ireland fans’ group insist Casement Park is not fit to host Euro 2028 matches

Supporters slam Irish FA for putting west Belfast venue forward, as we reveal British government to pay for stadium’s redevelopment

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs (AONISC) and the Irish FA are at loggerheads over GAA stadium Casement Park being used as part of the UK/Ireland bid to host the Euro 2028 finals.

In a statement the AONISC declared they have informed the IFA that “it is our view, and indeed our preference, that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia”.

And in a clear message to football chiefs at Windsor Park and the British government, the AONISC have insisted that Northern Ireland football should receive the same amount of public funding set to handed out to build the new 34,500 capacity Casement Park.

The comments from the Amalgamation, officially recognised by the IFA as the organised body of Northern Ireland supporters, follow Tuesday’s announcement from the five football associations representing Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales that Casement Park in west Belfast was one of 10 stadiums forming the UK/Ireland bid to bring the 2028 European Championships to the islands.

From 2011 when the NI Executive agreed to fund major upgrades to Windsor Park, Ravenhill and Casement Park, there have been delays to the construction of the GAA ground due to a range of issues with the latest controversy surrounding who pays for it given that building costs have dramatically increased from the original budget of £77.5 million, with Stormont pledging £62.5 million and the GAA providing £15 million.

It is estimated the price is now £130 million and, with the GAA insisting they will pay no more, the British government, as outlined by the Belfast Telegraph earlier this week, are ready to make up the difference as a sign of their commitment to the UK/Irish bid.

“We are delighted that our Government Partners are fully committed to hosting UEFA Euro 2028. They have signed the relevant tournament guarantees and will ensure the event is fully supported,” was the official line from the Irish FA when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

The IFA statement, which was agreed between the five associations, added: “This will create a welcoming, exciting and safe football experience that players and fans will enjoy in every city and every game.”

After a number of hold-ups relating to planning permission and legal challenges which are now resolved, the IFA are confident that the new Casement Park will at long last be constructed and be ready for Northern Ireland to co-host the Euro 2028 finals if, as expected, the UK/Ireland bid beats the rival bid from Turkey for the tournament.

Working over a long period of time with the other Associations, the GAA and public bodies, the IFA are determined to bring the Euros to the west Belfast venue with Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill a key supporter of the project.

The IFA call Windsor Park the national stadium but, despite being reconstructed and modernised some time ago, the 18,000 capacity is not big enough to stage games in the Euro finals hence why, for Northern Ireland, the 34,500 Casement Park has become the only show in town.

The statement from the AONISC makes it clear that they would prefer if Windsor was going to co-host the tournament.

It reads: “Should Casement Park receive the significant public funding required to allow redevelopment to progress, we believe that Northern Ireland football should receive parity of funding.

“It is our view, and indeed our preference, that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia.

“The Irish Football Association are aware of our position in relation to this matter.”

In relation to funding, Irish League football has been waiting for years for the release of £36 million of Sub-Regional funding from the NI Executive but, as yet, the promised funds have not been delivered.