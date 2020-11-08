Northern Ireland fans hopeful of claiming Euro spot ahead of key game

Enthusiasm for crucial tie still high despite lack of supporters allowed at Windsor

Northern Ireland football fans remain optimistic about a win against Slovakia this Thursday, even if tickets to Windsor Park remain out of reach for many.

The Euro 2020 qualifier in Belfast will see Northern Ireland attempt to reach their second consecutive European Championships after making it through in 2016.

A total of 1,060 fans have been permitted to watch the game at Windsor Park, but ongoing coronavirus restrictions means most will be cheering on from home.

Jason Browning (25) from Belfast plays for the Northern Ireland powerchair squad, and works with the IFA in improving access to games for fans with disabilities.

Predicting a 2-1 win for his team, he said: "I'm feeling kind of confident, but I've always felt Northern Ireland performs better when we're not expecting a result.

"I'm still nervous though as it's a big game and only one leg, so we really need to get the result."

He added: "I normally go to the home games but unfortunately haven't been able to this time so I'll be watching on TV.

"It's just one of those things with the current situation, but it's still great we can get 1,060 fans in the stadium."

Last week it was reported that Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny had been in touch with Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough to pass on tips against Slovakia.

"I didn't expect that to be honest, but fair play to him. Any help that we can get I'm sure Ian is happy to take it," said Jason.

"I've actually spoken to Ian a few times and he seems very open minded to try anything to make sure we can get the results.

"I have faith in him and definitely think he can get us there without a doubt.

"We have a core of players there I feel can get us over the line. Especially if we can get the likes of Steve Davis on the ball.

"If you look at the sort of performances he's been putting in with Rangers in Europe, if that Steve Davis shows up I think he can really run the show."

With Covid-19 suppressing much of normal life, he said the morale boost of watching games was more important than ever.

"It's huge. For most football fans we go week to week watching our teams, and when international football comes along it really does give you something to look forward to."

Keith Cassell (59) from Carrickfergus was one of the few lucky fans to get tickets for Northern Ireland's Nations League match against Austria, but will be cheering his team on from home with wife Heather on Thursday.

Keith Cassell will be watching at home on Thursday with wife Heather

Predicting a 2-0 victory, he described his recent experience at Windsor Park as safe but strangely quiet.

Looking forward to Thursday, he said: "I'm actually feeling pretty confident about everything as long as we can keep the boys injury free. Johnny Evans is playing well for Leicester, Steve Davis is being rested by Rangers. Hopefully young Ethan Galbraith (Manchester United) can get a run out as well.

"With everything the country has been through in the last seven months it will be worthwhile. I was talking to my friends and we said it's killing us not going to football matches, because normally we're at every game.

"But just being stuck at home while the team's playing just isn't the same. I'll still be at home with Heather though, watching the game from the edge of my seat and jumping up and down like a lunatic."

Due to the limited numbers allowed to attend Windsor Park, Sky Sports have announced the match will be made free-to-air for all viewers.