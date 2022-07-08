Northern Ireland fans remained loud and proud despite tough opening night for Kenny Shiels’ women at Euro 2022

They were billing this as “A New Dream” but on a hot night on the south coast, the cold reality bit hard and fast for Northern Ireland.

Thirty minutes gone and 3-0 down to a classy Norway side — this was becoming the stuff of nightmares. Kenny Shiels rates the Norwegians as the second best side in the world and they soon showed why.

They were as ruthless as they were relentless in a sobering first half, punishing basic errors.

Caroline Graham Hansen, the Norwegian 10, was tormentor in chief, and deservedly named Uefa’s player of the match. One way or another, this had been quite the day for people at No.10.

With Austria and England still to come, Northern Ireland have to wake up fast.

As the fans streamed out, Oasis’s Don’t Look Back in Anger was playing over the PA system. They won’t, but the Green and White Army will look back with a sense of regret at the first-half goal blitz which killed their chances.

They had poured into Southampton believing this history-making side could deliver more miracles, with replica jerseys carrying the names of a new generation of heroes.

In the fan zone at Palmerston Park, you were more likely to find shirts bearing ‘Hutton 6’ and ‘Callaghan 8’ than any of the men’s names.

Outside St Mary’s Stadium, fans were greeted with a wave from a relaxed Shiels as he stepped off the team bus.

It was all rather fun and enjoyable — a novel experience for a Uefa tournament in recent times. The 9,146 crowd was a fraction of the 68,871 that watched the opening game between England and Austria, yet the atmosphere was still rocking.

Even as the first half unfolded, and it was a pretty difficult watch at times for the Northern Ireland supporters, spirits didn’t slip.

The massed bank of green was all too well placed to see the goals sweep in.

The first came after 10 minutes, as the ball was swept right to left with ease, with Julie Blakstad driving home.

Soon it was 2-0, a mistake allowing Ada Hegerberg to set up Frida Maanum for a tap-in.

Hansen’s penalty made it 3-0, after a long VAR check on the handball appeal, just as Northern Ireland fans were rattling through a chorus of ‘We’re not Brazil’.

True, but 3-0 down at the break — supporters would have expected a bit more.

Callaghan entered for the second half. On the eve of this game, she had described leading her country out as every young girl’s dream. This wasn’t quite how she would have imagined it.

Within three minutes Northern Ireland had pulled a goal back, a header from Julie Nelson that just about made it over the line. Pretty scrappy, but who cared? There from the team’s rebirth back in 2004, this was a moment she will never forget. It was celebrated loudly and proudly.

Guro Reiten drove home Norway’s fourth from a free-kick.

Northern Ireland are down, and they have to regroup fast or they will go out against Austria on Monday.