Northern Ireland fans set to return for Euro 2020 play-off as Minister gives green light

IFA now hopeful more than 600 supporters will watch Slovakia battle at Windsor

Northern Ireland fans were back in the stadium for last month's clash with Austria.

The Irish FA are confident of welcoming more than 600 fans to Windsor Park for next Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia.

Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin yesterday gave the green light for Northern Ireland supporters to attend the crunch clash and the Irish FA are working towards a bigger crowd than the 600 who witnessed last month's 1-0 defeat to Austria at the National Stadium.

Last month, IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson said he believed 600 to 1,000 fans could be safely accommodated in the National Stadium within the current Covid-19 regulations.

An Irish FA spokesperson said: "We are continuing to plan for a small number of fans to attend our Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park next week, in a safe and responsible manner."

Ms Ni Chuilin has previously appealed to the main governing bodies to play games behind closed doors but she appeared to change her view yesterday.

When quizzed about fans attending the play-off final, Ms Ni Chuilin said: "I have spoken to the Irish FA, I am waiting on Belfast City Council, as they are the licensing authority.

"I want to make this as stress-free as possible, not only for the team but for the supporters, so I will do what I can to ensure the maximum amount of supporters under current restrictions are able to go to Windsor Park."

When questioned on the matter by DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley at the Assembly, Ms Ni Chuilin said: "I don't want to get into speculation because I want to respect the IFA and I want to respect Belfast City Council and indeed the work of Sport NI and my department.

"We want to have a number of spectators there within safe social distancing and within the guidelines, and I will do what I can to make that happen."

The Green and White Army had been forced to sit out September’s Nations League double-header, including the 5-1 drubbing at home to Norway, but last month there were 600 tickets allocated via ballot and spread in a socially-distant manner through the upper tiers of the 18,500-capacity stadium’s East, West and North Stands for the Nations League tie against Austria.

Last month, Uefa confirmed that fans were to be allowed at European club and national team competition matches, at up to 30% of stadium capacity, where local authorities allow.

First Minister Arlene Foster has insisted supporters should be allowed to attend games in a safe manner, branding any suggestion to the contrary “preposterous”, but Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said last week that football authorities should follow the example of Ulster Rugby and the GAA by shutting out fans.

Clubs have been able to implement stringent Covid measures without incident, but there was concern at the weekend following away fans’ celebrations at Warrenpoint Town’s ground.

Town have responded to the matter by saying that only home supporters will be allowed to attend home games.

Players from Portadown had rushed to the touchline to celebrate with fans after scoring on Saturday. Portadown have insisted that they “did not have control over arrangements around the location of supporters or social distancing measures at Warrenpoint”. Warrenpoint’s board met to review the situation, and said it had “decided to restrict match days to home support only”.

Coleraine have announced that Josh Carson has extended his stay at The Showgrounds by a further two years.