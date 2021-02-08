Northern Ireland fans to discuss 'embarrassing situation' of botched Diarmuid O'Carroll appointment with Irish FA

Northern Ireland fans are preparing to discuss with the Irish FA what has been called the 'embarrassing' situation left by Diarmuid O'Carroll's application withdrawal for the Under 19 and Under 17 manager's role.

The former Irish League and Republic of Ireland Under 21 striker announced he was being forced to pull out a day after he was actually announced as having successfully landed the job.

The Irish FA confirmed that O'Carroll had vacated the role due to an "administrative error". The 33-year-old failed to meet the criteria of having a Pro Licence, which is deemed 'essential' in the job specification.

It is understood O'Carroll has his 'A' and 'B' coaching badges and is currently enrolled in a course to complete the Pro Licence in Scotland.

Gary McAllister, chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs, said: "Unfortunately this is another embarrassing situation and many fans have questioned how this could have happened. It's something we are intending to raise with the IFA going forward."

Read more Irish FA blunder sees O'Carroll stripped of new coaching role after discovery he does not have Pro Licence

Northern Ireland senior team manager Ian Baraclough had welcomed O'Carroll's appointment, saying three coaches had made the shortlist for the job; O'Carroll along with current Head Coach of the IFA's Academy Gerard Lyttle and respected youth coach John Schofield, both of whom have their Pro Licences.

The Association say they will now "revisit the pool of other candidates to decide next steps".