Northern Ireland flattened by late sucker punch as Kazakhstan take all three points at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland 0 Kazakhstan 1

Dale Taylor came on from the bench but was unable to prevent Northern Ireland from falling to a 1-0 loss to Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland midfielder George Saville is consoled by team-mate Paddy McNair after their loss to Kazakhstan

Abat Aimbetov is mobbed by his Kazakh team-mates after his late strike defeated Northern Ireland

Forget Germany then. Much as it would have been fun for the Green and White Army to go to Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin at next year’s Euro finals, the Deutschland dream looks over just four games into this campaign.

If the 1-0 defeat in Denmark on Friday was tough to take because of the injury time VAR controversy, this 1-0 loss at home to Kazakhstan was even more painful.

In the 88th minute, with Michael O’Neill’s men pressing for a winner, Abat Aimbetov collected the ball inside his own half and proceeded to race past Craig Cathcart, Paddy McNair and Ciaran Brown before calmly tucking the ball beyond Bailey Peacock-Farrell inside the box and into the net.

The Kazakhstan substitute deserves great credit for his persistence and ambition at a time when his team-mates would have settled for a point, but what on earth was Northern Ireland’s back line doing allowing him to travel so far?

It was dreadful defending. Criminal to concede a goal like that at this level of football.

Mind you, in the opposition box Northern Ireland weren’t good enough either, missing a number of chances.

After starting Group H with a comfortable 2-0 victory over San Marino, they have lost 1-0 three times in a row.

There is no way Northern Ireland should have been defeated in this match.

Yes, O’Neill is missing virtually an entire team due to injury, including big hitters Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas, but the side he put out on the pitch, youngsters and all, was more than good enough to deal with an ordinary Kazakhstan outfit at Windsor Park.

In international football you learn quickly or face the consequences, and if you make a mess of opportunities when they come along you will get punished.

Much like Rory McIlroy in Los Angeles at the US Open, Northern Ireland failed to show a killer instinct in Belfast and they have been left counting the cost.

On three points from four games, O’Neill’s team are a distant fifth in the standings with only group whipping boys San Marino below them.

Finland and Kazakhstan are on nine points and Denmark and Slovenia are on seven.

You’d like to think that some of the walking wounded will be back for the double header in September when Northern Ireland have away days in Slovenia and Kazakhstan, but it’s going to take a miracle now to qualify for Euro 2024.

This was a much friendlier group for Northern Ireland than in recent times. Hope sprung eternal that they could finish in the top two and make it to Germany.

To that end, O’Neill wanted a fast start in this qualifying campaign. His players haven’t got out of the starting blocks.

The stadium was bathed in evening sun at kick-off with a rainbow in the distance. Each side entered the contest having experienced contrasting fortunes on Friday night. Kazakhstan enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory away to San Marino while Northern Ireland suffered heartbreak in Copenhagen when substitute Callum Marshall’s injury time leveller was ruled out by VAR for offside after a five minute wait.

It felt like a game that Northern Ireland needed to win even if they had only done that twice in their last 16 matches in Belfast.

The manager suffered a blow before the qualifier when Liverpool’s Conor Bradley became the latest injury victim. Also out of the starting line-up from Denmark were centre-back Brown and forward Shayne Lavery, with Jordan Thompson, Craig Cathcart and Dion Charles replacing them.

Cathcart made up a Euro 2016 defence alongside captain Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair, with Trai Hume in his first Windsor Park start playing at right wing back and Thompson operating on the other side.

Manchester City youngster Shea Charles anchored the midfield which also contained Ali McCann and George Saville, while Dion Charles led the attack with Isaac Price just behind.

Early on in a poor affair there were errors in possession from both sides. Thank goodness, then, for Shea Charles who is so comfortable with the ball at his feet and easy on the eye. He glided forward in the 14th minute leading to a strike from namesake Dion, which flew over the bar.

Seconds later the visitors ought to have broken the deadlock when Maxim Samorodov was too sharp for Hume and McNair in the box but, after finding space, he screwed his shot wide.

Big miss for Kazakhstan. Big let-off for Northern Ireland.

That spurred the home team into action. Price’s effort deflected over and, from the youngster's corner, McNair nodded back into the danger zone but somehow from a few yards Cathcart headed over.

Big miss for Northern Ireland. Big let-off for Kazakhstan.

Quality was low but there were chances knocking about in the opening 20 minutes.

The next 20 were amongst the worst I’ve ever seen in international football. They were so uninspiring and dull that anyone in the stadium who had sat up into the early hours to watch McIlroy’s latest attempt at winning a Major could easily have drifted to sleep.

The game woke up just before the break when Dion Charles controlled a Jonny Evans pass inside the box and delivered a wonderfully inviting cross but, with the crowd waiting to celebrate a first Northern Ireland goal for Saville, he headed off target from close range. Another wasted opportunity.

The second half didn’t get going until O’Neill sent on Glentoran winger McMenamin on 63 minutes for captain Evans, who was struggling with a shoulder problem.

With Shea Charles trying to inspire a breakthrough and former Linfield duo Shayne Lavery and Dale Taylor entering the fray, there was hope in the stands that a goal would come.

It almost did in the 78th minute when McMenamin let fly with a left foot ripper which was spectacularly saved by Kazakhstan goalkeeper Igor Shatskiy.

At that stage it looked as though Northern Ireland had the momentum. They certainly had the crowd with them as the volume inside Windsor Park increased.

The thing is, though, they didn’t have the quality to make a difference and were then caught out by a sucker punch from Kazakhstan.

O’Neill looked stunned on the sidelines as the visitors took the lead. In contrast, the visiting players were dancing for joy around the field. At the final whistle there were jeers from some frustrated home fans in the 18,000 sell-out crowd knowing the game was up for next year's Euros.

Ask people in Northern Ireland what comes to mind when Kazakhstan is mentioned and most will say Borat, the fictional and funny character played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Well, Kazakhstan had the last laugh at Windsor Park. For Northern Ireland this was a seriously awful night.

