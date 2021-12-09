Northern Ireland football anthem debate: play God Save the Queen and Soldier’s Song says Gerry Carlile

Football agent’s suggestion discussed on Stephen Nolan radio show

Northern Ireland players stand for the National Anthem ahead of their match with Italy last month William Cherry/Presseye

Football agent Gerry Carlile has suggested that playing both God Save The Queen and the Republic’s Amhrán na bhFiann (The Soldier’s Song) should be considered at Northern Ireland football matches.

His comments come after ex-NI manager Michael O’Neill the playing of the UK national anthem had put his team at a “disadvantage”.

In a UTV programme, O’Neill, who galvanised his country over a nine year spell and led the men in green to their first ever Euro finals in 2016 and to the brink of 2018 World Cup qualification, insisted God Save the Queen alienated a number of his players from nationalist areas.

He has stressed that his comments should not be misconstrued as being “disrespectful” to those who embrace the anthem.

The issue was discussed on Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan programme on Thursday after a clip of Gerry’s comments were broadcast.

“You could be looking at a scenario where you play both God Save The Queen and Amhran na bhFiann (The Soldier’s Song),” said Gerry.

"They are the two anthems that broadly reflect the two main traditions in the north.”

The suggestion was branded “very inappropriate” by News Letter editor Ben Lowry, who said that if both anthems were to be played before Northern Ireland games, it also opens up the question to the GAA, “with its deeply, deeply nationalist culture, which it’s entitled to have”.

"Then you have to say what are we going to do about Republic games. Can we have Republic games that reflect unionist culture?”

The solution, he argued, was to have “friendly differences” between both jurisdictions, insisting it was an attempt to “delegitimise one of the very last things in which Northern Ireland is unequivocally recognised as Northern Ireland”.

Earlier this week a poll among Belfast Telegraph readers suggests the majority believe the Northern Ireland football team’s anthem should not be changed.

While the snap poll is not scientific, most readers agreed the anthem should not be changed, with 68% against changing the anthem among the 3,795 votes tallied up to 6pm on Wednesday.

The poll also showed 28% of respondents were in favour of changing the anthem, while 4% voted that they were unsure, but were open to discussion around the issue.

In UTV’s Up Close – A Game Of Two Halves, Mr O’Neill referenced the “real togetherness, real emotion” other nations got from their anthems being played before international fixtures.

He said he felt his team needed something they could “use as our identity” in a similar vein to Scotland and Wales.

Also interviewed, Northern Ireland fan and acclaimed Coleraine actor Jimmy Nesbitt when asked what could be an alternative, stated: “Well, you could play The Undertones. Or you could play you know, Van Morrison. Play something we’d be proud of. Something that all of us like.”