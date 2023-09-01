Northern Ireland football star stands in solidarity with Jenni Hermoso amid ‘kissgate’ row

The moment Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent.

Simone Magill (inset) has spoken out in support of Spain's Jenni Hermoso after Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales kissed the World Cup winner on the lips without her consent

A Northern Ireland football star has accused governing bodies of “failing” women in sport as she expressed solidarity with Spain’s Jenni Hermoso amid the ongoing "Kissgate” scandal.

Simone Magill took to social media on Friday to tell football officials “Se Acabo” which translates to “It’s Over”.

“Contigo, Jenni. Your struggle is my struggle,” the statement reads.

"Her struggle is our struggle. And we have had enough. We, the players, are stronger, more united, and more determined than ever.

“We demand change. We demand better."

Jenni Hermoso has angrily denounced her treatment by Luis Rubiales and the Spanish Football Federation (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It comes after under-fire Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales sent FIFA a copy of newly released footage showing the women's football team celebrating and joking about his infamous kiss.

The clip, which was uploaded to Twitter by journalist Alvise Perez, shows Jenni Hermoso laughing at a meme of incident which happened during the World Cup final presentation.

Rubiales has been given a 90-day ban by FIFA and faces being kicked out of his role by Spain; however he remains defiant and has refused to quit.

His 72-year-old mum even went on hunger strike in a bid to defend her son. She was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

Angeles Bejar started her protest by locking herself in the Divina Patrona church in Motril in protest over her son’s treatment and the “witch hunt” against him.

Magill, who only returned to the NI squad in June after a suffering a heartbreaking injury at Euro 2022, warned “the systems are failing us”.

“Governance is failing Us. Accountability is failing. Discrimination runs deep and occurs at every level,” the the Aston Villa striker’s post continued.

"Football must respond and rise to this critical moment, not only in Spain, but around the world.

"Football, without us, is nothing. And we are watching. Together.

"It's time.

"It's over.”

Northern Ireland star Simone Magill

The fallout from the incident during the World Cup final presentation has caused an outcry and led to intense pressure on Spain's football federation president to quit.

Spanish prosecutors are also looking at whether the kiss constitutes sexual harassment.

Rubiales claimed the player consented to a "peck" – something she has denied.

Rubiales faced fresh criticism from his own family yesterday as the scandal surrounding the Spanish Football Federation president continued.

His uncle gave an explosive interview accusing his nephew of being “obsessed with power, with luxury, and with women”.

Spain’s controversial manager Jorge Vilda meanwhile is on the verge of being sacked by the newly convened board of the Football Federation after he refused a request to resign.

Northern Ireland’s new senior women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby said Rubiales’ actions left her feeling “uncomfortable” as she expressed support for Hermoso and her teammates.

“As a female, I found watching that uncomfortable. And I think you can tell by the reaction that it got worldwide, that I’m not the only one that feels that way,” the former Everton player added.

“My thoughts at this time are with the Spanish players. They were fantastic on the pitch and the football they played was amazing. This is a time when we should be talking about what they achieved and their incredible football, but we are now not talking about that.

“And I think that is very disappointing. Moving forward, I hope we get to the point where we are talking about the beauty of women’s football and the incredible spectacle that was the World Cup, and how fantastic it was – and not this sort of thing.”

The Irish FA’s Director of Women’s Football Angela Platt agreed.

“I had the pleasure of being at the final with Patrick Nelson (Irish FA Chief Executive) and Conrad Kirkwood (IFA President) and the game between England and Spain was a fantastic spectacle,” she said.

“So it’s a shame that we are talking about this but our thoughts are with the Spanish players, and the difficult environment they’ve been in.

"But we want to talk about the football, because women’s football has come along way and the standard of play on the field is first class.”