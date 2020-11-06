Northern Ireland footballer Kyle Lafferty mourns sister Sonia's death at 41

Northern Ireland international football hero Kyle Lafferty is in mourning after the sudden death of his sister.

The funeral of Sonia Lafferty, who lived at Glenbank Place in Belfast, will take place in her home village of Kesh in Co Fermanagh on Saturday.

The 41-year-old passed away early on Thursday morning in a Belfast hospital having been in poor health for some time.

She is survived by her parents Robert and Josephine and siblings Paula and Kyle.

It is understood that Kyle, who signed for Italian Serie B club Reggina 1914 in July, is currently travelling back to Northern Ireland to be with his family.

Erne North UUP Cllr John McClaughry, who knows the family, said the local community had been left stunned by Sonia's death.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: "This is just so tragic for the whole family. I have known Sonia all my life and she used to babysit my children in her late teens. She has had her troubles over the years but she was always a very kind hearted girl.

"Sonia had been in declining health for about the last five years with many hospital admissions but to lose her so suddenly is just so sad. She was always a huge supporter of Kyle throughout his footballing career.”

Sonia’s funeral will leave her sister Paula’s home at Crevenish, Kesh on Saturday at 1.30 pm for service in Ardess Parish Church at 2pm, which is restricted to family only due to present Covid-19 regulations.

Those wishing to show support and sympathy to the family can do so by standing on Kesh’s Main Street or anywhere en route as the cortege passes on its way to the church.

Striker Kyle, who has 73 Northern Ireland caps, was released by Sunderland earlier this year to join the recently-promoted Serie B club Reggina.

The deal was Lafferty’s second in Italy after a brief stint with Palermo in the 2013-14 season.

The much-travelled forward’s career began at Burnley in 2005 and has included two stints at Rangers as well as spells at Swiss club Sion, Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg 08, Norwich City and Hearts.

Lafferty (32) joined League One Sunderland in January and scored two goals in 11 appearances.

He has also scored 20 goals for Northern Ireland during an international career which started in 2006.