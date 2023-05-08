Northern Ireland forward Josh Magennis ruled out of June’s Euro 2024 qualifiers

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has been hit by another injury blow with striker Josh Magennis out of the crucial upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan.

Euro 2016 hero Magennis suffered a knee injury when playing for Wigan against Reading in the Championship last month and it will mean he is on the sidelines for the June double header.

The 32-year-old forward was an important figure for O’Neill in his first spell in charge of Northern Ireland and while Magennis didn’t start in any of the Euro matches in March versus San Marino and Finland he came off the bench in both games and is still viewed as a key figure of the squad which is why his absence will be a disappointment to the manager.

On Magennis, Wigan boss Shaun Maloney said: “Josh has a pretty bad knee injury but we're really hopeful he'll be back in August, so it's not as bad as it could have been.”

For the group games away to Denmark and at home to Kazakhstan, O’Neill is already missing the experience of captain Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans, all recovering from long term injuries.

On the upside, O’Neill will be hopeful that he can include Ali McCann, Shayne Lavery and Liam Boyce after they were absent due to injury for the March matches.

Hearts forward Boyce is ready to return to international football having previously made himself unavailable during Ian Baraclough’s reign while McCann returned to the starting XI for Preston in the Championship yesterday.

O’Neill would also love to name Jonny Evans in his squad. The Leicester City defender has had a frustrating campaign with injury issues but was on the bench for the Foxes yesterday in the crucial Premier League clash at Fulham.

Northern Ireland have three points from their opening two Euro qualifiers having won 2-0 in San Marino with a double from Dion Charles and lost 1-0 at home to Finland.

Several of O'Neill's players finished their seasons on this Bank Holiday weekend more than a month ahead of the trip to Copenhagen on June 16 which is prior to the Windsor clash with Kazakhstan three days later.