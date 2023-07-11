Northern Ireland goalkeeper leaves Celtic for Championship club

Northern Ireland international Conor Hazard has left Scottish champions Celtic and joined Championship side Plymouth Argyle for a fee believed to be in the region of £500k.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Holm Park where he will compete for goalkeeper’s jersey with the highly-rated Michael Cooper.

The Downpatrick native has been with Celtic for nine seasons, enjoying loan stints at Falkirk, Partick Thistle, Dundee and HJK Helsinki in Finland. His most memorable performance in a Celtic jersey came in the 2020 Scottish Cup final, when he helped his team defeat Hearts on penalties after 3-3 draw.

Hazard made his international debut for the national team on 3 June 2018, in a 3–0 defeat against Costa Rica. He has since went on to add a further three caps, serving as back-up to Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Argyle manager Steven Schumacher said: “I am very pleased to have signed Conor. He comes to us from a huge football club, so we know he will have been taught superbly. He has international experience and all the fundamentals required to be a top goalkeeper.

“Conor will complement and challenge our current team of excellent goalkeepers, and we look forward to seeing him in action.”

Director of Football Neil Dewsnip added: “Conor had a brilliant year in Finland with HJK Helsinki where – like us – he became a champion last season. That is the kind of player we always strive to recruit; people with a champions mentality, which we will need in the season ahead."