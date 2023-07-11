Northern Ireland goalkeeper signs for League One club after successful loan stint

League One club Cheltenham Town have snapped up Northern Ireland international Luke Southwood on a one-year-deal.

The goalkeeper returns to the Robins on a permanent basis having played every single League One game last season whilst on loan from Reading.

The 25 year-old kept 16 clean sheets for Cheltenham last term. He played 30 times for Reading, as well as enjoying loan stints at Bath City and Hamilton Academical.

Southwood said: "I'm buzzing to finally get it done.

"It's something I have wanted pretty much the whole window so I'm glad to get it done.

"It was such a good season last year, I enjoyed it and learned so much and we've got such a good group here.

"The fans were definitely a big factor. When you feel support like that, so I can't wait to get going and play in front of them again."

The Oxford native declared for Northern Ireland in 2021, having previously represented England at youth level. His only cap so far came as second half sub in a 3-1 friendly victory over Luxembourg in March of last year. He has established himself as a regular in the international squad, alongside first-choice shotstopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Conor Hazard.