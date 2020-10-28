Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson ruled out for three months in fresh injury blow

Trevor Carson stepped in to face Norway after Bailey Peacock-Farrell pulled out of the warm-up.

Northern Ireland International goalkeeper Trevor Carson has been ruled out for a minimum of three months with a knee injury.

Scans have revealed that the Killyleagh man suffered a meniscus tear in Motherwell's weekend win over Ross County.

Carson featured for Ian Baraclough's side against Norway last time out in the UEFA Nations League, putting in a fine performance at the Ullevaal Stadium.

It was his first international appearance in almost two years after the former Sunderland, Hartlepool United and Cheltenham Town keeper battled back from deep vein thrombosis, which had threatened to end his footballing career.

The injury could see a return to the senior Northern Ireland panel for Under 21 stopper Conor Hazard, who stepped up during Carson's previous absence.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough, preparing for next month's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia, will at least have first-choice stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell available again after he returned to Burnley's squad in Monday's defeat to Spurs.

The other goalkeeper in Baraclough's first team squad, Michael McGovern, played in the 1-0 loss at home to Austria in the Nations League in October but has not featured for Norwich City in the Championship this season, having to be content with a place on the bench.

Carson was the hero for the Steelmen in the Europa League qualification round victory over Coleraine in September as he saved three penalties in a shootout to send Stephen Robinson's side into the next stage.

“It is a blow to lose Trevor,” Robinson told the Motherwell club website. "He has done so well since he’s got back into the side and also getting back into the national team.

“We will support him through his recovery and hope that he makes a quick and full return to fitness.

“We brought in Aaron Chapman as cover previously, and we are evaluating whether we now need to bring in another goalkeeper to cover Trevor’s absence.”

With Scott Fox already out of the side injured, new recruit Aaron Chapman is the only fit goalkeeper in the first-team at Fir Park with PJ Morrison now on loan at Falkirk

Carson has made 76 appearances for Motherwell since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

Motherwell are next in action on Saturday as they make the trip to Livingston who hope to respond to a defeat against SPFL leaders Rangers.