Northern Ireland handed chance for revenge against Switzerland in 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Italy top seeds in Group C

Northern Ireland fans will get to see Italy in the World Cup qualifiers.

Northern Ireland will have the chance to avenge their 2018 World Cup play-off defeat to Switzerland during the qualifiers for the 2022 tournament.

The two sides were paired alongside world number 10 Italy in the five-team Group C, which is completed by Bulgaria and Lithuania.

The Swiss, of course, ended Northern Ireland's hopes of making it to the 2018 tournament through a highly-contentious 1-0 aggregate play-off victory, thanks to a controversial handball awarded against Corry Evans at Windsor Park.

While Italy will be fancied to top the group and seal the automatic qualification spot, Northern Ireland must upset the odds to finish runner-up ahead of the Swiss in order to land a play-off place.

Judging by the FIFA World Rankings, 16th-placed Switzerland were the toughest team Northern Ireland could have faced from Pot Two.

While they have such recent history against the Swiss, Northern Ireland last played top seeds Italy in the Euro 2012 qualifiers, earning a 0-0 draw at Windsor Park before losing 3-0 away. Their last victory over the Italians came in the 1958 World Cup qualifiers, when Jimmy McIlroy and Wilbur Cush scored in a 2-1 success at Windsor Park.

Ian Baraclough's side will at least be confident of picking up wins against the bottom two teams in the group.

Bulgaria, ranked 68th in the world and from Pot Four in the draw, have won only one of their last 16 competitive games.

The two sides last met in a friendly in 2008 after being paired together in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers. The Bulgarians won all three of the games since the turn of the century, with Northern Ireland's last success way back in 1979, Chris Nicholl and Gerry Armstrong scoring in a 2-0 victory.

Bottom ranked Lithuania are 129th in the world and have not won a qualification match since beating Malta 2-0 in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers back in October 2016.

Northern Ireland have only met Lithuania twice, in the 1994 World Cup qualifiers. Kevin Wilson and Gerry Taggart scored in a 2-2 draw in Belfast before an Iain Dowie goal secured a 1-0 away win.

The qualifying campaign will begin with a triple header (although, in a five-team group rather than a six-team group, Northern Ireland may only have two qualifying games) from March 24-31 next year.

It will conclude with the play-offs from March 24-29, 2022.

"Maybe it's not tough like the Netherlands group but it can be tricky," said 2006 Italian World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi, summing up the Group C draw. "We have to respect all the teams. We will see how the level of Italy will be. Italy is reaching a higher level. We were not that good in the last few years but we are very proud of our team and we expect more."

Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland will take on Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Group A.

England enter Group I as top seeds and will face Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino.

Wales, as second seeds, will hope for at least a play-off place in Group E where they are joined by world number one side Belgium, Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia.

Scotland will take on Denmark, Austria, Israel, Faroe Islands and Moldova and, off the back of their Euro 2020 spot, will fancy their chances of defying the odds against world number 23 Austria and even world number 12 top seeds Denmark.

Here's the draw in full:

2022 World Cup qualification draw in full

Groups A-E have five teams each, Groups F-J have six teams each

Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland, NORTHERN IRELAND, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein