Northern Ireland have got to embrace pressure of favourites tag in Lithuania, says Conor Washington

World Cup Qualifying

As playground noise returns, the school report for the Northern Ireland football team reads ‘must do better’.

In fact, the squad must feel like it’s the eve of a very important exam.

There aren’t many easy assignments in international football but Ian Baraclough and his men know that anything less than a victory in Vilnius tomorrow will be a devastating blow to any lingering World Cup qualification hopes.

With European champions Italy and Switzerland leading the charge with 100% records, the road to winter action in Qatar was always going to be tough but Northern Ireland’s famous fighting spirit needs to come to the surface.

The long-awaited return of 16,000 fans at Windsor Park next Wednesday for the Switzerland game generates a real sense of anticipation but if Baraclough’s men fail to win at the LFF Stadium, there’s going to be significantly less magic in the air.

No Jonny Evans, no Josh Magennis, no Liam Boyce and a few others including Corry Evans may not make it, but there can be no excuses.

The scoreless draw with Bulgaria has cranked up the pressure ahead of this game — possibly a defining moment in the group — and the players will just have to find a way to score and taste victory.

Striker Conor Washington struck the right note yesterday when he said the team needed to relish the pressure.

“It’s a tough one, but if we want to do anything in the group we can’t shy away from the fact that we do need to go to places like this and win games of football, I don’t think there are any doubts in any of our minds. We don’t want to try to play that down,” said the Charlton Athletic frontman, who hasn’t featured since coming on as a second-half substitute in last November’s 1-1 draw at home to Romania.

“We have got to accept that pressure and try turning it into a positive thing, that we’re in a position now as a nation that we’re expected to go to these places and win.

“It’s a good pressure to be honest, you have it at club level already and at international level as well. We need to be more clinical, more ruthless, those little margins are what have been costing us.

Conor Washington is put through his paces

“We’ve elevated ourselves from Michael’s (O’Neill) reign that these games if we want to do anything on the international stage, we do need to go and win, at tough places like away to Belarus and Estonia.

“The expectation to win games is there. We’d just qualified for the Euros and every qualifying campaign since then, we’ve been in the mix for it.

“It’s a great feeling as a player to come away onto the international stage and you feel you are going to get something from games, you do genuinely have something to play for.”

Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan, Motherwell’s Liam Donnelly and Morecambe loanee Alfie McCalmont have been drafted in while Kyle Lafferty has had a recall.

Experienced duo Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas didn’t train yesterday.

New coach Adam Sadler has not joined the squad for this international window because of a family bereavement over the weekend but the players know what is required of them.

Washington’s last Northern Ireland goal came in a 2-1 win over Estonia in Tallinn in June 2019 as the Euro 2020 qualifying mission gathered momentum.

A similar result and performance would generate happy memories in Lithuania.

“I remember it was incredibly hot, straight off the bat, that sticks in my mind,” added the 29-year-old Englishman.

“We did feel that pressure going into the game that it was a must-win and we had a tough start going behind to a set-piece.

“The gaffer made a few changes at half-time and we came out in the second half raring to go and knowing we needed to put on a performance to get anything from the game.

“We managed to do that and followed it with a battling performance in Belarus (1-0) when Paddy (McNair) came up with a bit of magic to win us that game.

“They definitely have that sort of feel to them again and well, if you offered us six points now, we’d obviously take them.”

It’s been a difficult start to Baraclough’s reign but Washington has plenty of sympathy for his boss.

“For sure. It’s fine margins,” said the former Queens Park Rangers ace. “We went away to Norway after taking a bit of a trouncing (to them) at home and put on a really good performance and lost 1-0.

“It was a close one, we were in the game and we had chances to go and win it as well. I don’t think we can get away from the fact we probably won’t have 70 or 80% possession in a lot of these games.

“The DNA since I’ve been here and been part of the camps is that we’re going to be very resolute and solid and then we need to be ruthless on the counter-attack. It’s something that suits a lot of us. I don’t think we’re far away and the performances have definitely shown that.”

On a personal note, Washington is delighted to be back on the international stage and experiencing the togetherness of the squad.

He added: “I’m delighted to be back. It’s nice to be playing at club level, it makes a big difference to getting into the squad.

“Obviously ultimately my job is to score goals, create goals.

“The squad has been managed really well.

“There’s almost a sense of family when you come away with Northern Ireland.

“I feel like I haven’t been away at all really.”