Northern Ireland held to draw by Bulgaria in Belfast as World Cup qualifying hopes hanging by a thread

World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

Steven Davis leads out his Northern Ireland team-mates for the warm-up on his record-breaking night.

Northern Ireland were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Bulgaria at Windsor Park in a significant blow to their now slim hopes of making it to the World Cup finals.

The result, against a side that have only two wins from their last 25 outings, means Ian Baraclough's team are already eight points behind Italy and five behind Switzerland in the race for an automatic qualification or play-off place.

On the night Steven Davis broke Peter Shilton's British cap record with his 126th appearance, it was a game that Northern Ireland dominated but, once again struggling to provide the finishing touch at one end, they required a world class save in injury time from Bailey Peacock-Farrell to avoid losing it at the other.

The first half threatened to burst into life with a couple of bright spells for Northern Ireland but overall the visitors' defence will be very content with the efforts of their low block.

Josh Magennis caused his fair share of problems while leading the line for the hosts but saw an early header saved, another fly over the bar and also had a goal ruled out for an earlier foul by Stuart Dallas wide on the right.

That duo combined for the best chance of the half but Dallas' header crashed off the crossbar from Magennis' chipped cross.

Record-breaker Davis had a half-chance of his own but skewed a half volley wide from 20 yards.

Northern Ireland at least managed to successfully pin their opponents back after the break but once again the crucial breakthrough proved elusive, even for a side that forced 11 corners over the 90 minutes. They created chances again; Gavin Whyte's scuffed volley had the debutant Bulgarian stopper at full-stretch before the former Crusaders winger was replaced by Niall McGinn.

The Aberdeen attacker had, of course, scored Northern Ireland's only goal of this international window in spectacular style in the closing minutes of Sunday's friendly against the USA and threatened to repeat the feat, whistling a stunning effort inches wide of goal from the edge of the box when on the turn.

With Kyle Lafferty also introduced but Dion Charles left on the bench, McGinn was in the thick of the action and, from the hosts' move of the match during a frenetic final few minutes, he will maybe feel he could have done better. It ended in Dallas finding space in the hole, drawing in the defender and feeding McGinn. His first touch wasn't ideal and, with the defence rapidly regrouping, the shot flew agonisingly wide.

It could have been worse for Northern Ireland had Bailey Peacock Farrell not somehow stopped an injury time header from Bulgaria's only corner of the game.

Northern Ireland have just a point to show for their opening two games and already have it all to do.

