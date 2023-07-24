Northern Ireland heroes Gareth McAuley and Tommy Wright in frame for underage jobs

The Irish FA are planning to appoint new Northern Ireland Under-19 and Under-21 managers next month with former internationals Gareth McAuley and Tommy Wright strong contenders for the respective roles.

It is understood that the IFA have had a number of applicants for the vacant positions and aim to fill them in the coming weeks as part of the ongoing restructuring of the organisation.

Northern Ireland have been without an Under-21s boss since February, when John Schofield left the job, but with the European Championship qualifiers starting on September 7 at home to Luxembourg, it is expected that the process will reach a conclusion over the next fortnight.

It should be the same for the Northern Ireland Under-19 manager’s post. Previously, Gerard Lyttle – now assistant manager at Cliftonville – was in charge of the Under-19s and Under-17s, but the IFA have opted to move in a different direction and, going forward, won’t have one person undertaking both roles.

Lyttle made history by guiding the two teams to the Elite qualifying group stage of the European Championships this year prior to exiting the IFA in June.

Euro 2016 hero McAuley was his No.2 and is a strong candidate for promotion ahead of an important period coming up for the Under-19s, with Northern Ireland staging the Under-19 European Championship Finals next year and the hosts qualifying directly for the tournament.

Relating to the Under-21s, Linfield chief David Healy and Doncaster supremo Grant McCann had been under consideration, but with neither wanting the job at this time, the IFA continued their search, with ex-St Johnstone and Kilmarnock manager Wright now the prime contender.