Northern Ireland history maker Julie Nelson proud of side's brave effort in opening Euro 2022 defeat to Norway

Get in: Defender Julie Nelson celebrates scoring Northern Ireland’s first goal at a major finals in last night’s defeat to Norway

Northern Ireland history maker Julie Nelson said she was proud of her brave side after they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Norway in their first appearance at a major finals.

Nelson scored the country’s first goal in a major championships and the 37-year-old record appearance holder is also the oldest player to find the net in the tournament’s history.

Norway, who are among the favourites to win Euro 2022, seized control with three first-half goals at St Mary’s Stadium but Kenny Shiels’ side fought back and frustrated their opponents.

First-half finishes from Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum, plus a Caroline Graham Hansen penalty, put the two-time European champions on course for a routine success but Nelson gave the competition’s lowest-ranked nation brief hope of an unlikely comeback by heading in a landmark goal just after the interval.

But Guro Reiten’s free-kick sealed a comfortable win for Martin Sjogren’s side.

Crusaders Strikers defender Nelson was thrilled to make her own personal bit of history on Northern Ireland’s big night.

“It’s incredible to be the first one to score, I didn’t think I would be the first to get on the scoresheet. It’s been a few years since I scored and it’s an incredible feeling to score the first goal for Northern Ireland at a major championship,” she said.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult task and we were a bit nervy in the first 15 minutes but we played better after that and in the second half we restricted them to not many chances. We made ourselves hard to beat and that’s what we need to do.”

A difficult evening for Shiels’ underdogs was compounded by forward Simone Magill leaving the field in tears late on due to an injury which could rule her out of the rest of the tournament.

Boss Shiels said: “Our thoughts are focused on Simone Magill who has a bad injury. We are worried about her more than anything else at the minute.”