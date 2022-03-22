Northern Ireland hit by injury blow as Paddy McNair ruled out of Luxembourg friendly

Paddy McNair limps off during Middlesbrough's defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup

Paddy McNair will not travel with the Northern Ireland squad to Luxembourg for their friendly on Friday due to a foot injury sustained on club duty with Middlesbrough last week.

The defender/midfielder picked up a bruised foot in their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea and will remain in Belfast to undergo further treatment.

It is unclear whether he will be available for Tuesday’s second friendly against Hungary at Windsor Park, but it is hoped he will play some part in that game.

McNair’s absence will be off-set by the fact that Leicester City centre-back Jonny Evans is available after initially not being named in the squad, with the veteran defender likely to start on Friday.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will not be available for the trip to the Stade de Luxembourg as he has not yet linked up with the squad, meaning Conor Hazard is in line to start.

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has also yet to join the squad due to a knee injury, which is being monitored by the Premier League side’s medical team.