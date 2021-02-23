Northern Ireland hit for six by England as Kenny Shiels' side gains valuable experience ahead of Women's Euro play-off

International friendly: England 6-0 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland are taking on England in an international friendly this afternoon ahead of their Euro play-off in early April.

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 23rd February 2021 Northern Ireland's Marissa Callaghan and England's Jill Scott during the International friendly between the two sides at St. George's Park, England. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Northern Ireland were hit for six by a classy England at St George's Park on Tuesday afternoon as Kenny Shiels' side learnt valuable lessons ahead of the their Women's Euro play-off.

They will discover their opponents for that all-important, historic tie when the draw is made on March 5 and by the time the two-legged affair rolls round in early April, they'll hope to have put this experience to good use.

Despite the heavy goal tally, it was a game that wasn't without its positives as experienced Durham defender Sarah McFadden put in a stout performance, Rebecca Holloway made her debut at left-back and captain Marissa Callaghan once again led in her usual tireless manner in midfield.

Above all that, though, will be the lessons learned against what is a quality outfit; eight of England's starting XI having been part of the squad that reached the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Manchester City forward Ellen White notched a hat-trick while Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly and Ella Toone were also on target.

"Ellen's a leader and she wants to score goals. She's always looking to make runs into the box. They were three great goals. We could have scored more but our energy was very good," said England interim boss Hege Riise.

The goals themselves will be frustrating but will prove as valuable teaching tools and Shiels will think it's better to make them now than in the play-off itself.

First Northern Ireland were punished for trying to play out of their own box from a short goal-kick as teenage Linfield full-back Abbie Magee's pass through to the midfield was cut out by Ellen White, who duly fired into the bottom corner. Magee, it must be said, was otherwise impressive on her first senior international start and is sure to have a very bright future ahead.

The Manchester City striker doubled the lead with her 38th international goal four minutes later as Northern Ireland succumbed to a blistering counter attack. It was the first time in the game that Shiels' side had dared to push their opponents back into their own third and the Lionesses duly showed their class with a pinpoint attack, the ball spread wide for Bronze to deliver the telling cross and White to head home.

The third was a deserved goal for Bronze herself, a tap-in that profited from good work by Lauren Hemp on the left flank, cutting in to cross.

Northern Ireland made England wait until the second half for the fourth and again it came via White as she turned Julie Nelson and rasped a super strike past a helpless Flaherty.

There was just no outlet for the visitors against their rampant hosts and it was five when Bronze again turned on the after-burners to get clear of her marker on the right and fire in a cross for Rachel Daly to convert despite a committed lunge from Abbie Magee.

The scoring was completed from the spot on 75 minutes as Manchester United's Ella Toone celebrated her debut by sending Flaherty the wrong way.

Outside the goals, Sheffield United stopper Flaherty made impressive saves to deny White and Bronze while Northern Ireland threatened to create a chance of their own through a wicked free-kick from Chloe McCarron, although Holloway couldn't stretch to get a header at goal.

Lessons will be learned and Northern Ireland will hope they're all the stronger for them come early April.

Here's the game as it happened: