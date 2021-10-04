Northern Ireland hit with triple injury blow ahead of Switzerland clash

World Cup qualifier

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is set to call up reinforcements after seeing his squad depleted by injuries ahead of two massive World Cup qualifiers.

Crucial away games in Group C are coming up in Switzerland on Saturday and Bulgaria three days later and Baraclough looks certain to be without Blackpool frontman Shayne Lavery and Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann.

Defender Jonny Evans has also not featured for Leicester City due to injury and illness and is not likely to be risked. The injury news is a real blow to Baraclough whose side are three points behind the second-placed Swiss and level with Bulgaria, with Italy leading the table by six points.

Former Linfield favourite Lavery scored the opening goal in Blackpool’s Championship win over Blackburn on Saturday but was forced off with a hamstring injury after only 22 minutes.

McCann picked up an ankle injury in the early stages of Saturday’s defeat away to Queen’s Park Rangers in the Championship. Lavery caused the Swiss a few headaches in the scoreless draw at Windsor Park last month and he was on course for a starting role on Saturday. Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said the 22-year-old was “99.9%” certain to miss the next qualifier.

“We will have to wait and he will have to go for a scan,” said Critchley.

On McCann’s injury, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy said: “Ali has got an ankle injury and we won’t know until tomorrow the severity of it. It was too sore for him to carry on.”

Baraclough was without several players for the September qualifiers, but the squad rose to the challenge and the former Motherwell boss explained: “Yes we were missing certain influential players last month, but the players that came in during that period did a fantastic job and have shown us we’ve got a stronger squad now than maybe we did a year ago. I think it shows there’s a competitive nature now to the squad and people aren’t shoo-ins.”

On Evans’ injury, Baraclough stated: “Having spoken to Brendan (Rodgers), it’s a case where we have to be careful with him and manage his game time. Ultimately Jonny will be the one to make a decision.

“He knows his body and what he can and can’t do.”