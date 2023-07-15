Northern Ireland hopeful Kofi Balmer joins League One club on loan

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Ballymena United before joining Larne in 2021. Last summer, Balmer swapped Inver Park for Selhurst Park and a shot at the Premier League.

After a season with the London club’s reserves, Balmer will hope to nail down regular first team football at Port Vale. The Stoke-on-Trent club are managed by ex-Northern Ireland U-21 boss Andy Crosby.

He said: “I’m looking forward to working with Kofi again, he is the type of player that will fit in well with what we’re building on and off the field here at Vale Park and will provide good competition in defence.

"He has played more than 100 senior games in his career and has further developed his game at Premier League first-team level, he has also gained invaluable experience training and learning from elite-level players at Crystal Palace, Kofi has experienced playing international football with Northern Ireland and will be looking to regain his place in the senior squad.

“I’ve been lucky to see what Kofi is capable of first-hand during my time at Northern Ireland Under 21s, he has got the drive to succeed and is a natural leader, even at a young age. He will also have the support network around him to help him grow during his time here.”

Balmer will hope the moves puts him back in contention for a spot in Michael O’Neill’s senior squad. The ex-Larne man is yet to win his first cap for Northern Ireland.