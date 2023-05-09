Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte confirms Cardiff City departure

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte has confirmed that he will leave Cardiff City once his contract expires this summer.

The former Crusaders winger is on the radar of League One clubs Oxford United and Portsmouth.

In a statement, Whyte said: My time at Cardiff has now come to an end. This has been a place where my family has called home for four years.

"To all the players, managers, staff and fans that I have worked with throughout the years, thank you.

"I wish I had more of a crack at it, but hey. Thank you for letting me be part of your team.

"I haven’t been this excited in a while with football. I feel I have a lot more to give. I can’t wait for the next challenge.”

The 27 year-old has been heavily linked with a return to his old club Oxford where he notched 10 goals and 17 assists in 86 games across two stints. Whyte has scored five goals in 28 senior internationals for Northern Ireland.