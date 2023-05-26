Northern Ireland international Michael Smith set for fresh move as Hearts confirm defender's exit

Football

Michael Smith will be on the move after news of his release by Hearts

Northern Ireland defender Michael Smith is on the lookout for a new club following his release by Hearts.

The Monkstown man was a hugely popular figure at Tynecastle having joined from Peterborough United back in 2017.

The 34-year-old made more than 200 appearances for the Jambos, mostly at right-back where he was a regular fixture for the past six years.

“Michael’s performances saw him become a real fans’ favourite, and the way he went about his business meant that he was someone that the younger players looked up to,” explained interim boss Steven Naismith.

Ross Stewart and Gary Mackay-Steven will also depart but the future of forward Josh Ginnelly is yet to be decided.

“All three of them have been fantastic to work with since I came into the first-team scene,” Naismith added.

“They’re all at different stages of their careers and have faced different challenges this season, but they’ve always given nothing less than 100 per cent and they should be proud to be part of this club’s history.”

Smith has played 19 times for his country and scored on one occasion, against Germany in a Euro qualifier in 2019.

He has been hampered with a back injury this season but is not likely to be short of suitors, with Irish League clubs also monitoring the situation.

Smith commenced his career with Ballyclare Comrades, where he was twice named Young Player of the Year, before moving to Ballymena United where he won their Player of the Year award and featured in just over 100 matches for the Sky Blues.

Elsewhere, Coleraine have placed Cathair Friel and Ronan Wilson on the transfer list.

Both spent this season away from Ballycastle Road on loan, and manager Oran Kearney explained that he had taken the decision to give them more game time.

“I’ve told the pair that they have been made available to other clubs on the transfer list,” he said to the Coleraine website.

“This will help Cathair and Ronan get game time elsewhere as their time with us would be limited.”

Wilson was at Harland and Wolff Welders this campaign, while Friel had spells with Institute and Portadown.