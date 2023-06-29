Northern Ireland international says it’s ‘right time’ to go pro after netting Championship move

Northern Ireland international Caragh Hamilton says she believes it is the ‘right time’ to enter the professional game after signing for English Championship side Lewes.

The 26-year-old will join the Rooks ahead of the new season from Glentoran, making her their first new signing of the summer.

Hamilton has made 15 appearances for Northern Ireland after becoming the youngest player to represent her country at the age of 15 years and 121 days old.

However, injury cruelly robbed her of a place at their first major tournament appearance at Euro 2022 last year.

The midfielder will now get her chance to play professionally with Lewes and she admits it’s a dream she’s held for the last few seasons.

“It’s really exciting! It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while, to move to a professional environment,” said Hamilton.

“I think now is a good time in my career, at 26, been playing for Northern Ireland for the last 10 years, I think I’ll bring a lot of maturity.

“I think I’m an exciting player, someone who wants to go forward a lot, dynamic, energetic, works really hard, those are the key attributes I want to see brought out in my game here.”