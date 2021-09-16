Northern Ireland leapfrog Republic in latest Fifa World Rankings after promising September results

Shayne Lavery scored his first senior international goal in the win over Lithuania. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Northern Ireland have moved back about the Republic of Ireland in the latest Fifa World Rankings.

After two wins and a draw from this month’s international window, Ian Baraclough’s side have risen four places to 47th, with the Republic dropping three to 50th after picking up just two points from three outings over the last fortnight.

Northern Ireland had dropped out of the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2015 when the rankings were updated last month but the victories over Lithuania and Estonia as well as the credible home draw against Switzerland have been enough to lift the side back to 47th.

Also falling behind Northern Ireland are Jamaica, Venezuela and Mo Salah’s Egypt.

Baraclough’s side are still some way shy of NI’s all-time high of 20th in the world, achieved back in 2017, but much higher than their lowest position of 129th and better than their average placing of 66th.

Hopes are rising that relatively new boss Baraclough has turned a corner with this month’s positive results, having blooded a series of young players over the course of his first year in charge.

Across the border, the Republic now occupy their worst ranking since 2015, having won just one of 16 games under manager Stephen Kenny.

His position has come under increasing scrutiny and former Ireland international Chris Hughton departure from Nottingham Forest will only increase that media pressure.

Meanwhile, England have moved into the top three of the rankings for the first time in nine years.

Having sat fourth in the standings since April 2019, the Three Lions leapfrogged world champions France to move up to third behind Belgium and Brazil.

Wales remain in 19th while Scotland moved up four places to remain above Northern Ireland in 45th.