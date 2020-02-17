Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg to be laid to rest on Friday

The funeral of Northern Ireland and Manchester United football legend Harry Gregg OBE will take place in Coleraine on Friday.

The former goalkeeper, a hero of the Munich air crash of February 6 1958 which decimated the famous ‘Busby Babes’ and in which 23 people were killed, died on Monday, aged 87.

His funeral will be held in St Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine on Friday at noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery (cortege via The Showgrounds).

Announcing his death on Monday morning, the Harry Gregg Foundation said: “Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving famiIy."

He has been hailed as "an extraordinarily ordinary man" and "a heroic figure" following his death — despite always being ill at ease with the title ‘hero’.

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.

Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.

The foundation has paid tribute to a man they said remained "grounded firmly in principles" throughout his life.

"The sad passing of Harry Gregg brings a variety of thoughts to many," read a statement from the Foundation.

"To his family and friends, the sorrow in loss of a pivotal part of their life. To the world of football and wider sporting family, the loss of an inspiration, a legend and hero.

"We at the Harry Gregg Foundation say goodbye to our figurehead and mentor but never to the inspiration which he shared, promoted and encouraged.

"It is our desire that we shall continue to provide Harry Gregg with the legacy which he truly deserves and, in his words, ‘inspire those who have dreams’.

"Harry was an extraordinarily ordinary man.

"Extraordinary in that, despite all that he had experienced and achieved over his lifetime, he was grounded firmly in principles, morality, justice and respect, sometimes to his own detriment.

"He always remained amazed in the fortunes of life experience that a young Henry Gregg of 34 Windsor Avenue was to be bestowed with.

"Harry scorned fame and notoriety and was always uneasy in the company of pretentious ‘Big-time Charlies’ and self-indulgence."

The statement concluded: "Another Busby Babe, never to be forgotten!"

As a tribute to Mr Gregg Manchester United's players wore black armbands during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

Before the game United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to the late club legend.

"He was outspoken, he had opinions about football and he'll be sadly missed by everyone at the club," Solskjaer said.

"He was a heroic figure, not just a goalkeeper but he saved people's lives. He will never be forgotten at the club."

Harry Gregg OBE was the dearly loved husband of Carolyn, much-loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.