Fellow centurions Pat Jennings and Aaron Hughes join NI captain Steven Davis to pay tribute as country’s ‘greatest ever defender’ reaches landmark

Mine’s a 99: Jonny Evans, during his 99th appearance for Northern Ireland gets to grips with Kosovo’s Vedat Muriqi

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has paid a warm tribute to Jonny Evans ahead of his 100th cap and hailed the Leicester City defender as a “class act” saying it has been a privilege to play alongside him for many years.