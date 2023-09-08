Northern Ireland lose two more defenders for Kazakhstan clash as injuries continue to pile up

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill’s horrible injury luck has continued as Ciaron Brown and Craig Cathcart have been ruled out of Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Kazakhstan.

The pair both came off injured in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Slovenia in Ljubljana and neither will recover in time to be available for their second game of the international window in Astana.

Brown was the first to be withdrawn after injuring his ankle in the build-up to Slovenia’s second goal, with Cathcart – who, ironically, was Brown’s replacement – tweaking his groin with 15 minutes remaining.

They join Daniel Ballard, who was ruled out of the game in Slovenia, on the sidelines along with a plethora of players who were unable to take their place in O’Neill’s squad for either game.

O’Neill has had a rough run of injury luck since returning to the international post, with captain Steven Davis and Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas both long-term absentees, while the likes of Conor Bradley, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Shayne Lavery, Jamal Lewis, Dale Taylor and Gavin Whyte are also unavailable.

Northern Ireland’s absentee list meant midfielder Shea Charles had to fill in at centre-back for long portions of the second half following Cathcart’s injury, and he could be required to do similar in Astana on Sunday.

If there is a silver lining it is that these injuries have come at a time when Northern Ireland are already all but eliminated from contention to qualify for Euro 2024, with O’Neill’s men currently second from bottom in Group H and having lost four straight games.