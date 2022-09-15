Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough keen to focus on future by leaving rough June results in the past

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he wants to leave a difficult run of results in June in the past and finish their UEFA Nations League campaign on a high by avoiding relegation.

Baraclough’s side head into games against Kosovo at Windsor Park on September 24 and Greece in Athens on September 27 tied for bottom of Group C2 with Cyprus on two points after failing to pick up a win in their first four fixtures.

A 1-0 defeat to Greece at home preceded a 0-0 draw in Larnaca against minnows Cyprus, and then a damaging 3-2 loss in Kosovo was compounded by a 2-2 draw with Cyprus in Belfast that was only rescued by two late goals from Paddy McNair and Jonny Evans, the latter of which came deep into added time.

Fans turned on Baraclough after those games, demanding he be removed from his post, and those calls would only grow louder if they were to lose both games at the end of the month and potentially drop into League D, the bottom tier of the Nations League.

But Baraclough has consigned those results to the past and has urged the Windsor Park faithful to stick by him as he believes he will see a much more accurate reflection of what he wants from his team in these back-to-back fixtures.

“It was a difficult June, it was a difficult four fixtures that we wanted to glean more from. That’s gone now, can’t do anything about that, and hopefully we can finish the Nations League off strongly and that will take us into the Euro draw,” said the former Under-21 chief.

“You’re always disappointed when you lose games of football. We’ve spoken about how there were difficult circumstances in June, but hopefully we can give them something to cheer about and they can see there’s a progression in this squad going forward.

"It’s a two-year cycle going forward to qualification for the Euros and hopefully we can look back on that period in June and see it was part of our journey going forward.

"We’re upbeat, positive, and that’s the nature of football. You have a tough window and everyone ramps up the pressure on you. There’s always pressure on games to win them, we put that on ourselves. Firstly, we want to perform well, and then hopefully the result comes from performing well."

Those difficult circumstances were reflected in the number of players Northern Ireland had to cope without, with several key figures absent for the four games, while they also came during a period when players were exhausted at the end of a long season due to Covid-19.

While he doesn’t want to use that as an excuse, Baraclough is keen to point out that it could be a blessing in disguise as they look forward to the qualification process for Euro 2024, believing his squad is deeper for the experience.

"We know we were under-prepared (in June) and not the full squad we would like and we came up against teams that did have their full squads,” he continued.

"You want the strongest players possible at your disposal. We’re still without Stuart Dallas and Craig Cathcart, two big players for us, but it’s something we have to roll with.

"We’ve managed to get some really good experience to some of the young players you wouldn’t expect, so we’re in a much better place by swelling the numbers. We know about certain players we’ll need further down the line so hopefully we have a stronger squad that can get us the results.

“The feelings were a little false in the summer. I look at the Kosovo squad from the summer, they’re ranked 107th but all their players are playing in top European leagues because they’re a young nation emerging. Greece, similar to us.

"I’ve looked back at those games in the cold light of the day and emotions are running high after the game. In the Greece game, there was nothing between us and it felt like a pre-season game.

"We got better as the four games went on, but we’re still not hiding away from the fact that the results aren’t good enough for where we want to be and where we expect to be. We want to finish these two games on a high.

“I hope we don’t get judged on the June window, that would be harsh on everybody. We ended the World Cup window by beating Lithuania and drawing with the European champions, then went away and beat Luxembourg in March and lost narrowly to Hungary who beat England twice. These games can get a bit distorted.”

Although he is able to call upon several key names for his squad this time around, with the likes of Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Tom Flanagan, Conor Hazard and Josh Magennis returning to the panel, Baraclough is still without some big names.

While Dallas remains a long-term absentee, defender Cathcart and striker Conor Washington also remain sidelined and the manager claims he wants to be cautious with their returns.

“We’re not taking risks with anybody. They want to look after their bodies. Even though they’re playing for their clubs, they have ongoing issues,” explained Baraclough.

"Conor Washington needs to have regular injections, for instance. That’s the thinking behind those two and hopefully they’ll be back firing for Euro qualification next year.”

However, he is able to call upon two players who have made names for themselves in the Irish League over recent years, one who still plays in the Danske Bank Premiership and one who has since moved on.

Winger Conor McMenamin was one of Northern Ireland’s stand-out players in June and has retained his place in the squad, while defender Kofi Balmer has received his first call-up to the squad after dazzling for Larne and since making the switch to Premier League side Crystal Palace.

"(Balmer) missed out in the summer but he’s got himself a great move to Crystal Palace," revealed Baraclough.

"He’s settled down now and I think that’s testament to how hard he’s worked having got a move to Larne and full-time football and now he’s been noticed by a big club in England and he’s hoping to take his chance this year.”

On McMenamin, the boss added: “I thought he was a real bright spark in June. I know he was nursing a bit of an injury as well but he was desperate to be come in.

"The way he carries the ball and has confidence in his own ability, he gets into really good positions and drives the team forward. It was a difficult window, with players not really knowing each other, it was tough to shine but he was a real bright spark.

"He’s taken that on into the start to the new season with Glentoran and deserves to keep his spot.”