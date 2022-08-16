Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough left to rue Daniel Ballard’s broken foot

Dan Ballard looks set to miss Northern Ireland’s Nations League double header next month after suffering a fractured foot.

The Sunderland defender sustained the shocking injury near the end of their 2-2 draw with QPR on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.

The 22-year-old was making only his third appearance for the club after joining from Arsenal during the summer.

Ballard will be on the sidelines “for the foreseeable future”, according to the ambitous Championship club.

It’s a worrying setback for Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough who has come under fierce criticism from supporters.

The manager faced audible boos when conducting a post-match interview following his side’s frustrating 2-2 draw with Cyprus in June.

“Dan has a small fracture in his foot,” explained Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

“He’s going to be out for the foreseeable future, but it is difficult to put a timescale on it.

“We have a few other scans to undertake and a couple of specialists to see to fully understand the severity of it, but that process is under way to ensure he then receives the necessary treatment to get him back as soon as we can.

“It is disappointing for Dan and it is disappointing for us as he has been a great signing so far – albeit we have only played a few games – and showed real promise and potential.

“It is a setback for Dan, but equally he will come back and hopefully be stronger for it.”

Ballard’s absence would be another headache Baraclough could do without ahead of a crucial couple of games at home to Kosovo on September 24 and in Greece on September 27.

Northern Ireland’s search for a Nations League victory has stretched to 14 games, with Baraclough’s record in charge standing at just three victories from 20 competitive matches.

Another two poor performances next month will increase calls for the Irish FA to make a managerial switch ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Former Arsenal defender Ballard has cemented his place in the Northern Ireland backline, earning 16 caps and scoring two goals.

If he doesn’t recover in time for the Nations League clashes, Baraclough will be sweating even more on the availability of Jonny Evans, who has just been made Leicester City captain.

Evans, if he plays in both games, will make it to a century of Northern Ireland appearances.

Only three other players have passed that famous mark for the senior men’s team ­­– Steven Davis, Pat Jennings and Aaron Hughes.

On a positive note for the under-fire manager, Conor Bradley is getting minutes on loan at Bolton and has hit the ground running with the League One club.