Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough sacked by Irish FA

International Football

The 51-year-old was relieved of his duties following an Irish FA Board meeting on Thursday night.

Appointed in June 2020 as a successor to Michael O’Neill, Baraclough has been under pressure following a dismal Nations League campaign this year when Northern Ireland only claimed five points from a possible 18.

Chants of ‘we want Bara out’ were heard from fans during or after three Nations League games and the IFA have acted by sacking the man who was promoted from the Under-21 job.

The IFA will now start the search for a new boss with the aim to qualify for the Euro 2024 finals. They clearly did not feel Baraclough was the man to do that despite a favourable draw which sees Northern Ireland in a group alongside Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The former Motherwell boss attended the draw in Frankfurt with top IFA officials and earlier this month when asked about Baraclough’s position an IFA spokesperson said: “Ian retains the support of the Irish FA.”

That comment did not go down well with frustrated fans. It is understood not all IFA Board members agreed with the statement either and at Thursday’s meeting it was determined that Baraclough should go.

The IFA extended Baraclough’s contract last December taking him through to the end of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign but he has not been given the chance to see that out.

Supporters will be pleased with the call and given recent results you can’t blame them.

After making one big decision in ditching Baraclough, the powers that be now have another one to finalise. After being sacked earlier in the season by Stoke, O’Neill, who inspired Northern Ireland to Euro 2016, is out of work. Will they give him a call?

What about another former international Neil Lennon who this week left Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus?

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson, former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright, Northern Ireland’s women’s manager Kenny Shiels and ex-Irish FA Elite Performance Director Jim Magilton were interviewed last time before Baraclough was given the job in 2020. Could they be contenders again?

Then there’s Northern Ireland record goalscorer David Healy who has delivered so much success to Linfield.

Other former Northern Ireland internationals who may be in the frame are Barnsley boss Michael Duff and Peterborough’s Grant McCann. Or will the IFA opt for someone outside of the country?

Following Baraclough's departure, Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: "Under Ian’s stewardship we have seen the introduction of new players who will wear the green jersey with pride for years to come and for this we place on record our gratitude.

"However, in light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA Board has subsequently taken this decision.

"We wish Ian the very best for the future and thank him for his contribution to football in Northern Ireland."

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood said: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Ian for his commitment to the role of senior men’s manager.

"I, on behalf of the Irish Football Association and the wider football family here in Northern Ireland, wish him every success in the future."