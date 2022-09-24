Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough stands by the decision to withdraw Conor McMenamin from the squad following viral video

Nations League

Frustrated Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said he hopes a trend is not starting where the resurfacing of historical social media posts impacts his squad.

Baraclough admitted it was the right decision for the Irish FA to withdraw Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin from his panel ahead of the Nations League victory over Kosovo but it left him short on numbers.

On the eve of the match, a historic video McMenamin caused controversy on social media as it appeared to show the Downpatrick man allegedly singing a pro-IRA chant.

On Friday, Kyle Lafferty was also axed from the squad when a separate video appeared to show the Kilmarnock striker making an alleged sectarian comment.

While Lafferty’s video is believed to be recent, Baraclough stated that the McMenamin video was over a decade old.

In fact, Sunday Life Sport understands the video was taken in 2015, when McMenamin was 19 in a Belfast bar.

Speaking directly after the 2-1 win over Kosovo, Baraclough said: “It's a distraction you'd rather not have. To happen so close to kick-off time. I thought we did the right things in pulling Conor out of the squad. It needs to be looked at.

“Clearly, it's an historic video from social media from when he was 16 I think. I'm not sure where it's going to go at this time.

“You just hope that it isn't the start of something, and more things don't get churned up.

“I'd rather leave it at that and not elaborate on it too much. I was trying to concentrate on a game of football when we found out, and that's what we did.

“It's been tough for the boys because we lost two members of the squad, and they get close and they don't like to see that happen to anyone. It’s tough.

“It could have played a major factor but they rallied and got a result.”

With Northern Ireland 1-0 down, a small section of the Green and White Army chanted, “We want Bara out.”

Baraclough believes that sort of negativity is unhelpful.

“It’s part of the game. I just tried to block it out.

“I don’t think it helps because I think it can get onto the players, and that’s something I’m saddened about.

“I understand we have got to win games of football, but I’m building and developing a squad and that takes time. Of course, you must win games along the way, and today we did that.

“Hopefully the fans can see what we’re trying to do and they show some patience, because I believe that we’re at our strongest we’re a match for anybody.

“Today was an example of squad that is close together. They’re a close-knit bunch who enjoy performing for the fans.

“They need that backing from the fans.”

On the night, two late goals from Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis gave Northern Ireland a 2-1 win over Kosovo. The victory – Northern Ireland’s first in the Nations League - should be enough to stave off the threat of relegation to League D.

Reflecting on the late comeback, Baraclough said: “The first half there was not a great deal in the game, not a great tempo, they were half chances for either side.

“In the second half we asked for a quicker game, moving the ball quicker, shifting it side to side. We gave up too many chances where we needed a big performance from Bailey and we got that but we also created our own chances.

“The character from going 1-0 down was immense, we've seen that before but it could have gone flat, it could have gone horrible, clearly we made subs that we thought would benefit the game and it came off tonight and credit to the lads that came on and went on to win it.”

Two of Baraclough’s subs – Shayne Lavery and Whyte – combined for the first goal, while Whyte provided the cross for Josh Magennis’ injury time winner.

Baraclough said: “The subs changed it but the starting XI created the platform for the injection of pace.

“We changed the shape as well which allowed Gavin Whyte to go at their fullback and allowed Shayne to play more of a left-sided role. They both had a role in the goals and that's great to see.

“We could have let it go and at 1-1 we got a bit excited chasing the winner but leaving ourselves far too open and that's when we needed the goalkeeper to stand up big but then to come back and get the winner was I thought what we deserved.”

Northern Ireland now travel to Greece for Tuesday night’s final Nations League C fixture in Athens.