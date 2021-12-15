Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough thanks fans for support as new two-year deal officially confirmed by IFA

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has praised the Green And White Army for their support during the Covid-19 pandemic after his new two-year contract was officially confirmed by the Irish FA.

While Baraclough’s new deal was not much of a secret, the delay in the boss signing the paperwork was becoming worryingly drawn out, however any speculation has been ended today with the 51-year-old now signed up beyond the Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

In fact, the deal is actually more of a two-and-a-half year contract as it will automatically be extended by another six months to cover the Euro 2024 finals should Northern Ireland qualify, provided Baraclough hasn’t signed a new deal before then anyway.

The length of the contract means the Englishman will lead Northern Ireland into their 2022-23 Nations League campaign as well as the European qualifiers and will take him up to three-and-a-half years in charge after taking over from Michael O’Neill in June 2020.

“I am really happy to have signed this contract. We have a great mix of youth and experience and, coupled with my backroom team, I feel we can continue to grow and develop as a group,” said Baraclough.

“I want to thank the Irish FA for backing me and the Northern Ireland fans for doing likewise. Those games behind closed doors during the height of the Covid pandemic, both home and away, were harder without them.

“Having them back in numbers puts a spring in everyone’s step and I want to acknowledge their support and I hope that more good times are on the horizon.”

Baraclough’s tenure with Northern Ireland has been mixed, varying from the highs of holding Italy and Switzerland to draws in Belfast to the lows of a tame defeat to Bulgaria and missing out on qualification for the Euro 2020 finals.

However, he has been consistent in bringing through the young players he had been working with in the Under-21 set-up prior to taking on the senior role, and the future looks bright with the likes of Daniel Ballard, Ciaron Brown, Shane Lavery and Ali McCann all making significant strides.

One of the first things the former Sligo Rovers boss will have to do is sit down with captain Steven Davis and determine whether the talismanic midfielder will decide to continue to lead his national side moving forward or if it is time for him to step aside.

“I’m excited about what Ian is building and I’m already looking forward to the next set of games under his leadership,” said IFA president Conrad Kirkwood.

IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson added: “The Irish FA Board gave its full backing and I’m delighted we have again secured Ian’s services. He is the right man to navigate the challenges ahead as well as being a great ambassador for the organisation.”