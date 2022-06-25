Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has clear view ahead for his squad after Euro 2022 tune-up against Belgium

For the last six months Kenny Shiels has seen most of the players in his Northern Ireland squad every day.

Five days a week the home-based members have been in, most weeks in full training for three days and one day recovery after some kind of friendly match. Various teams have provided the opposition and there have been in-house games too.

You would think, therefore, that 90 minutes of football wouldn’t change things in terms of his thinking when it comes to the unenviable task of cutting his squad to just 23 players for the Women’s Euro 2023 finals.

He went to Belgium for Thursday night’s final pre-tournament friendly with most of the places on the plane already decided in his head.

Other decisions were still in the balance, with at least two of those who travelled – more if any of those left at home are brought back in – having to be given the news that they won’t be going to Southampton.

After a performance that was much better than the 4-1 scoreline would suggest some of those tough calls are now clearer for Shiels, who must make his final judgements ahead of the Uefa deadline at 11pm tomorrow night and the Irish FA’s official naming of the squad on Monday afternoon,

“There is more transparency in my view of it and I can see things better now having seen them play against a tough opponent. That’s what I wanted to see,” said Shiels.

“It challenges people mentally to play against a tougher opponent.

“When you are away from home with a vibrant crowd and you are playing against a team of their stature ... we done magnificently well believe me. It was absolutely brilliant.”

The result was never going to matter.

With only one game ahead of the Euros there were more important things to be garnered. It was just a shame that it meant only 17 players could get much needed game time and red card shown to goalkeeper Jackie Burns with 20 minutes and the necessity to bring on Becky Flaherty to replace her robbed an outfield player of time on the pitch – and possibly a chance to impress.

“We weren’t here to win a game. We were here to enhance our fitness for our performances and I thought they did magnificent. They really did,” said Shiels.

“If there had been another 10 minutes there might have been another four or five goals because we were in disarray, but I needed to see people on the pitch.

“I can’t keep people watching the match. If we’d been here to win the match it might have been one or two subs – three maximum – and we wouldn’t have broken up the dynamic of the team and the rhythm of the team.”

There was plenty of rhythm earlier in the game and when Lauren Wade’s stunning strike levelled things up just before half-time it was no more than Northern Ireland deserved.

If Shiels sent out the starting XI still wondering about the line-up for the first game against Norway on Thursday week some players will have played their way into that.

“It was a fantastic goal. She is capable. She has been brilliant for us,” added Shiels.

“There was more than her. Sarah McFadden, what can you say about her? Words can’t describe how much we need her. Demi Vance... those two and Rachel Furness, Nadene Caldwell was outstanding.

“If you go through the players we had some fantastic performances. Emily Wilson came on, some really good signs of that young girl.

“Ashley Hutton got her first game since her cruciate ligament injury. It was important that I got her onto the pitch psychologically.

“She got on for the last 15 minutes and it was superb for her getting game time representing her country right in the mouth of the Euros and I am delighted for her.”