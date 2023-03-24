Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill thrilled for Dion Charles after he opened his international account

Bolton striker Dion Charles wheels away after scoring his first goal for Northern Ireland in last night’s Euro 2024 qualifier against San Marino — © PA

Returning manager Michael O’Neill hailed Dion Charles after the Bolton Wanderers striker scored his first goals for Northern Ireland in an opening Euro 2024 qualifying victory.

Charles netted in both halves to secure a 2-0 win over San Marino in Serravalle on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old was the star of the show in what was a controlled and comfortable performance from O’Neill’s charges against a team who have never won either a World Cup or European Championship qualifier.

O’Neill said: “It’s always nice for an international striker to score early in the game, and that’s exactly what he did.

“He is in great form at club level and it’s great to see him carry that into the international game. It was a big night for him, and I’m delighted with his performance.”

Goalscorer Charles said: “It’s a great achievement for me but most importantly, we put in performance and it’s a great start to campaign. My job is to score goals and if I’m given chance, I’ll show people what I can do.”

It was also a special evening for O’Neill, who crowned his first match back as Northern Ireland with a necessary victory.

With tougher games to come in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, starting with Finland on Sunday night at Windsor Park, it was vital to see off little San Marino. But O’Neill also found time to hand debuts to Cameron McGeechan and Isaac Price, while there were starts for teenagers Shea Charles and Conor Bradley.

Reflecting on the victory, O’Neill said: “I’m delighted with the win. These games are never easy. You’re expected to win, but you still have to deal with a team that make life very difficult for you. They played with pride and they were well organised.

“So I’m pleased with our performance considering we only had three days to work with the players.

"There’s obviously a few things we have to work on before Finland, but overall I’m very happy with what I saw against San Marino.

“A real bonus is we finished with three 19-year-olds on the bench. That’s important for our future.

“Isaac made an impact in that last few minutes, while Conor and Shea were superb throughout.”

Shea Charles reflected: “It was great out there. My first win as a starter, great to be part of it and now we will push on to Sunday. Everyone is confident with the qualifiers. We can’t wait to get back home to Windsor Park.”

Finland will come to Windsor having lost their first match 3-1 to Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday night.

Northern Ireland will once again need a packed stadium to cheer them on.

In San Marino, around 1000 members of the Green and White Army were in attendance to see the second coming of O’Neill.

The Northern Ireland boss admitted: “The fans here in San Marino were terrific throughout the game, and I’m hoping for more of the same in Belfast on Sunday night.

“It’s going to be a very different task to San Marino. We’re not going to have the same percentage of possession against Finland, who played very well against Denmark only losing 3-1. They ran them very close.

“Because they lost, they will be desperate to get something against us. Thankfully we already have three points on the board so that takes a bit of pressure off.

“But we want to add to those three points on Sunday.”