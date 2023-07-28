Northern Ireland may have to face Euro 2028 co-hosts to reach Finals

How Casement Park could look when the Euro 2028 Finals come around

Casement Park is a shell of its former self after years of neglect

Northern Ireland may be forced to fight it out with England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland in a five-team qualifying tournament for a place at Euro 2028.

Following Turkey’s decision to drop out of the bidding for the 24-team tournament, it’s now inevitable that UEFA will award the European Championships to the United Kingdom and Ireland’s joint five-nation bid in September.

However, that does not guarantee Northern Ireland a place at Euro 2028, even though Belfast’s Casement Park is expected to host several group stage fixtures.

It’s understood that UEFA will only allow two or three of the five nations to qualify without going through the traditional qualification process.

Several models to pick the automatic qualifiers are under consideration. One of the more radical suggestions is to run a five-team mini-tournament between the host nations before full qualifying starts.

The top two or three teams would qualify for Euro 2028, with the unsuccessful nations offered a second chance to book their place in the Finals via the traditional qualifying tournament.

If UEFA opt for the five-team pre-qualifying tournament, it would be reminiscent of the old British Home Championships with the addition of the Republic of Ireland.

Northern Ireland were the last team to be crowned British champions, winning the final edition of the international tournament in 1984 with Gerry Armstrong sealing the trophy by scoring a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Wales at Vetch Field.

The mini-tournament would also yield the first qualification game between the two Irish nations in the men’s game since a 1-1 draw at Lansdowne Road in March 1995, when Niall Quinn and Iain Dowie exchanged goals.

While Northern Ireland’s place at Euro 2028 is far from certain, Armstrong welcomed the news that Belfast is set to host at least four games.

He said: “It’s brilliant news. To have a major tournament on our doorstep can only be a good thing for Northern Ireland.

“It will be an opportunity to see some of the best players in the world in Belfast, which doesn’t happen too often.

“It would be even better if Northern Ireland qualified. We will have to see how qualification works as it doesn’t look like we will be handed an automatic spot.”

Incredibly, Euro 2028 may be the first of two major football tournaments Northern Ireland co-hosts in the next decade.

Yesterday, British Sports Minister Stuart Andrew refused to rule out a four-nation United Kingdom bid for the 2031 Women’s World Cup, suggesting that it is only a matter of time before the 32-team tournament is played in the UK.

He said: “I would really be looking forward to the day when we can host a World Cup. It’s a matter of when, not whether. We’ll have to wait and see on 2031.

“We’ve got a lot of bids in for a lot of events at the moment. The thing I think that makes us a really good country at hosting these is we know that when we’ve got them we’ll do it right.

“I’m open to thinking about all these sorts of things.

“What I’ve seen here is amazing.

“We obviously think about these things in the spending rounds, we’ll have to give that consideration. But of course it will be something that we would give careful consideration to.”

The good news for the Irish FA is that unlike with Euro 2028, Windsor Park does meet the requirements to host Women’s World Cup fixtures and could be included in any bid.

For the 2023 Women’s World Cup — currently being played in Australia and New Zealand — the stadiums in Adelaide, Hamilton and Perth all have smaller capacities to Windsor Park.