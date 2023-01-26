Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans rocked by ACL injury

The Sunderland midfielder is expected to miss the rest of the season

Corry Evans is expected to miss most of Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

The Sunderland captain limped out of last weekend’s 2-0 derby victory over Middlesbrough after just 11 minutes.

On Thursday afternoon the Championship club confirmed: “Corry Evans has suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

“The midfielder will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after picking up the injury during Sunday’s win over Middlesbrough.”

The injury is a blow to both Sunderland’s promotion hopes and Northern Ireland’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Evans, 32, will miss March’s games against San Marino and Finland and June’s qualifiers with Denmark and Kazakhstan.

But as an ACL tear can take up to nine months to recover from, it’s possible Evans may miss the entire campaign which is set to conclude in November.

It will be a seismic blow for returning manager Michael O’Neill, who holds the former Blackburn Rovers man in high esteem.

Evans has earned 69 caps for his country, scoring on two occasions. He was a key member of O’Neill’s team that qualified for Euro 2016.